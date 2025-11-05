The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Afghan veteran's avatar
One Afghan veteran
1h

I am a former Afghan soldier who served for many years alongside American and NATO forces. I am now in one of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, and our lives are very difficult and dangerous. Please help raise our voices and make others aware of our situation. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tracey Queripel's avatar
Tracey Queripel
1h

God, that Leavitt creature is a piece of work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture