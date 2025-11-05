[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow, Watch on YouTube HERE]

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced today that he may well have to close some American airspace because it’s just becoming too dangerous to fly. Because of the shutdown, the government isn’t paying people who have extremely important jobs, such as air traffic controllers, essential workers doing essential work. Yet during a government shutdown they cannot get paid. Are we so inept that we can’t figure out a way to pay essential workers during a government shutdown? The answer to that question has been and remains no. Many of them have had to take second jobs so they can feed their families. As one of the most stressful jobs there is, it seems unconscionable to have to work a second job to feed their families.

When asked why he isn’t paying air traffic controllers and other essential workers doing essential work, Sean Duffy said, “Where’s he going to find the money?” Here’s the kicker: You know who is getting paid during the government shutdown? ICE and agents for Customs and Border and Patrol, the people whose job it is to make other people’s lives miserable. They continue to be paid because Donald’s big abominable bill included $75 billion for ICE.

We are learning a lot about Donald Trump’s priorities, and that brings us back to SNAP. I’ve talked about this a lot. I’m going to keep talking about it because 42 million Americans are SNAP beneficiaries. It is a benefit to over 42 million Americans who need help to buy food for themselves and/ or their families. Most SNAP beneficiaries actually work, and many of them work full-time jobs. It is shameful that, in America, a significant percentage of the adult population need programs like SNAP to help them make ends meet. What is infinitely more shameful is that is that on Saturday November 1st, SNAP benefits lapsed because of the government shutdown.

There was, and I assume still is, an almost $5 billion fund that the Trump regime could have used to extend SNAP benefits despite the government shutdown, but they refused. Because they wanted leverage against the Democratic party.

They believe that if SNAP payments end, people will blame the Democratic Party, even though Democrats have no control and aren’t responsible for the government shutdown.The truth of the matter is that the Republicans would not negotiate with Democrats about anything, including the one thing Democrats most wanted, which was an extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies. Without these subsidies, millions of Americans will lose health insurance, and millions more will have much higher premiums to pay.

That’s what the Republicans want. It is more important to them that they win the messaging war. They are happy to throw American children under the bus and let them go hungry in the hopes that Democrats pay the political price. Tens of millions of Americans are struggling to get food on the table due to Donald’s and the fascist Republican party’s choices, or I should say, because they’re choosing to do nothing in the hopes that it will benefit them electorally.

What else is happening? Well, people go hungry. People go without pay. The people who get paid are the worst of the worst. Donald is building a $350 million ballroom. Donald has spent I don’t know how many taxpayer dollars gutting and renovating a bathroom in the White House and slapping marble all over it. He’s pardoning criminals. Why? Because they’ve helped enrich his family with crypto.

Today is an off-year election and a very important one, potentially a bellewether. We hope that today is a turning point. We hope that the American people are finally beginning to understand that the priorities of Donald Trump and the fascist Republican party are not the priorities of most of the American people. We need to get that message out. We need to stand strong and we need most importantly to stand together and make sure that the message is clear. If you have power and you wield it irresponsibly, you must pay.

PBS reported:

The biggest contests are in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states electing governors this year. [Donald] lost both last fall, but voters in each have a history of electing Republicans for statewide office. The GOP candidates have closely aligned themselves with the president, betting that his big win last year can still provide a path to victory this time, even if the party occupying the White House typically suffers in off-year elections.

In California, residents are voting on whether to allow redistricting to combat Donald’s push to have red state governors redraw maps in Republican favor. If you listen to Donald, he calls it rigging. When Republicans do it, it’s completely fair.

That’s what happens when you’re an aggrieved toddler. This started in Texas. It should not surprise us that the fascist Greg Abbott was totally fine with maps being redrawn. Now, it has spread to Ohio. The state’s Supreme Court shockingly voted seven to zero to approve a gerrymandered map that will give Republicans two more seats. Ohio is perhaps the most gerrymandered state in this country. Now, the Supreme Court is comprised of five Republicans and two Democrats. There are 15 congressional seats in Ohio. 10 of them are Republican, and 5 of them are Democratic. With this 7-0 vote from the state Supreme Court, there will now be 12 Republican districts and only three Democratic ones. Why would two Democratic state Supreme Court justices go along with such a thing? Because they were threatened that it could get worse.

As I mentioned, the funding for SNAP ran out on November 1st. This morning on his failing social media platform Donald denounced his intention to defy the court order to use contingency funding for SNAP.

SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking,…will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary and Nazi was asked at a press conference this afternoon about Donald’s plan to break the law. Leavitt tapped out, lied and was just her usual charming self.

Reporter: Can you help clear up some confusion about SNAP benefits? Because the president just posted that they will only be given out when the radical left Democrats open the government and not before, but just yesterday the administration said it would comply with the court order to expend the full amount of SNAP contingency funds by end of business day yesterday. So did the administration distribute that money or defy that court order?

Leavitt: No, the administration is fully complying with the court order. I just spoke to the president about it. The recipients of these SNAP benefits need to understand it’s going to take some time to receive this money because the Democrats have forced the administration into a very untenable position. We are digging into a contingency fund that is supposed to be for emergencies, catastrophes for war, and the President does not want to have to tap into this fund in the future, and that’s what he was referring to in his true social posts. The best way to get the full amount of SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries is for Democrats to reopen the government. So to anyone who is a snap beneficiary at home, who needs that assistance and President was just saying this is for people who are truly needy, who need food, who need this assistance from the United States government. Democrats are holding it up and making it difficult for the administration to get those payments out the door. So if you are at home and you want your snap benefits, call the Democrats and tell them to reopen the government.

The Democrats are in control of nothing. They’re a minority party. The Republicans have the executive branch, the presidency, both houses of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. They also have the judiciary, but that’s a conversation for another time. The Democrats do not have the power to open the government. It is up to the Republicans to make a deal that doesn’t continue to harm tens of millions of Americans. The Trump regime could have used those contingency funds to extend SNAP benefits before they ran out. They are more interested in political games than helping people. Leavitt’s response clearly contradicted what Donald said in his social media post. When pressed by a reporter about her previous answer, she had this to say.

I’ve now answered this question several times, Gabe. We are getting the payments out the door as quickly as we can. USDA sent the guidance to the state. The president is referring to future snap payments. He does not want to have to keep tapping in to an emergency fund in depleting it in the case of a catastrophe in this country. He wants to have those funds preserved as they should be, and he’s made it very clear Democrats should reopen the government.

This is emblematic of Donald’s chaos. He says something crazy, untenable, or illegal and then his minions gaslight us into believing that that’s not what happened. Hopefully reporters are starting to catch on. When a reporter questioned Leavitt about Donald’s recent MRI, it shouldn’t surprise us that she responded to the question by continuing to hide the truth. She will not be getting away with this for long because 1) Most people aren’t as stupid as she hopes they are; 2) She has no credibility; 3) Her boss is going to make it impossible for her to continue to pretend that all is well.

This is how it went down at the press conference.

Reporter: Why did [Donald] get an MRI during his recent visit to Walter Reed? Leavitt: Look, as [Donald] said, he would inquire with the physicians. I’ll check back on that, but as the physical itself stated, Kristen, and as you all know because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is an optimal physical health. This was a follow-up appointment and we provided a detailed readout of that physical. I’m happy to give it to you again and I can inquire further. Reporter: With all due respect, an MRI is a very specific procedure. It’s done on a part of the body looking for something specific so it’s not generally part of any kind of routine checkup. And in addition, [Donald] has said that he wants to be transparent. He has told us to ask the doctors. We have and have not heard back. Why don’t we have more information on this? Leavitt: As I said, I’ll check back for you.

Sure she will…

I want to talk about some polls because it seems that Donald is finally reading them correctly. There are very few things Donald cares about other than money and putting gold on everything, but the stock market and polls are two things he does care about. He is aware, at least to the extent that that’s possible, that Americans disapprove of his government shutdown. Democrats may take major wins today, which is a bad sign for him and Republicans for next year’s midterms. I don’t want to go so far as to say he’s panicking because he’s so protected from reality. This morning, he took to his failing social media platform yet again to plead for Republicans to terminate the filibuster, arguing that Democrats are far more likely to win the midterms and the next presidential election if they do not.

“If we do terminate the filibuster, we will get everything approved like no Congress in history.”

The filibuster is a racist remnant. I don’t understand why it exists anymore. It has been rendered a tool that benefits, the Republicans because they’re ruthless and are willing to use it when Democrats aren’t. However, it also renders the Senate the least democratic institution. It is not a democracy. You need 60 votes just to bring something up for a floor vote, which is insane. Let’s say we’re talking about voting rights. The Republicans want to do away with voting rights, and the Democrats want to strengthen voting rights, right?

If the Republicans got rid of the filibuster, they could do untold damage to this country, but they’re doing it anyway. Most Senate Republicans are not interested in nuking the filibuster. Why? Well, because they know their positions are very, very unpopular. They know if they went through with doing something like passing a federal law to ban abortion nationwide, for example, or passing a law that made marriage equality illegal, they would pay the price with the filibuster.

During this afternoon’s press conference, a reporter asked Karoline Leavitt if Democrats might see Donald’s latest move as a good thing. Why they’re asking her that is beyond my comprehension, what would she know? But this is what she came up with.

Reporter: Is there any concern around here that Democrats might actually want Republicans to get rid of the filibuster so that one day when they’re in power again, the door’s already open for them to pack the Supreme Court, give statehood to DC and Puerto Rico, make mail invalidating, permanent, those kinds of things. Leavitt: I think the president has been very realistic and strong in his position on the filibuster. He’s been very vocal about it. I just spoke to him about it. He feels really strongly about this. Republicans need to play tough, and they need to play smart. That’s how the President feels. And we know that Democrats, if they are ever given a chance at power again in this city, they will absolutely take away the filibuster from the United States Senate. In fact, you had 49 Democrats who already voted to do this before. The only reason it did not move forward was because you had two Democrats who are no longer in office because they were run out of town by the far left radical base of their party. And so [Donald] is quite clear on this. He wants to see Republicans move as many good pieces of legislation for our country forward in the next three years of his administration as they possibly can. And the filibuster is one means to doing that.

I mean, let me sum this up as succinctly as I can because she talks far too much Donald doesn’t understand how the government works.

