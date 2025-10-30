The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerbo's avatar
Kerbo
8h

Jimmy Kimmel called him Fat Albert Einstein last night and I’m still laughing about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue W.'s avatar
Sue W.
8h

Jimmy Kimmel also said (in all seriousness) that he would produce a contest between Ms. Crockett and Ms. Cortez, and trump to do testing against trump, for the sake of seeing how low he would go. That sounds like a show right up trump's alley. The "Stupid President and Congress Members Contest". It would be a bigly success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture