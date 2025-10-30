[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow. Watch on YouTube HERE]

The Fed is cutting rates. Trump pushes forward with his Arc de Trump and the obliteration of the East Wing of the White House. The government shutdown is guaranteeing more people will go hungry. SNAP benefits could be released, but Puff Donny would rather see people suffer. Meanwhile, he’s happily bombing more boats in the Eastern Pacific Ocean while screaming he’s the “peace president.”

First off, the big news from the Central Bank: As CNN reported, the Federal Reserve announced it’s cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. This is the second time this year the Central bank has lowered borrowing costs as the move lowers the benchmark interest rate to 3.75 from 4%. These figures determine the cost Americans pay for a wide range of loans, including mortgages and credit cards.

The Washington Post reports that the Fed is, “seeking to steady a weakening labor market”. A month-long government shutdown has clouded its view of the economy, and officials are increasingly worried about the state of the labor market. Major companies such as Amazon and UPS are among those that announced mass layoffs this week. The federal shutdown continues to weigh on the labor market with trickle down effects for federal contractors.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a statement explaining the causes of rising inflation:

Higher tariffs are pushing up prices in some categories of goods resulting in higher overall inflation. A reasonable base case is that the effects on inflation will be relatively short-lived, a one-time shift in the price level. But it is also possible that the inflationary effects could instead be more persistent, and that is a risk to be assessed and managed.

Did you catch the first part about how tariffs are raising prices? Even Ronald Reagan, the creator of supply-side trickle-down economics, understood that tariffs are a bad thing. But that doesn’t keep Donald Trump from tanking the economy, with the perspective that “as long as the richest among us continue to do well…”

Drama continues over Donald’s obscene demolition of the East Wing of the White House. Today, The Guardian reported that Donald has fired all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts. This independent governing body is responsible for reviewing and approving federal architecture and design projects. Donald took this unprecedented action after members of the group voiced concerns over his White House Ballroom Project. The commissioners received emails dismissing them from their jobs on Tuesday morning.

Of course they did. A White House official told NBC that the Trump regime plans to appoint new members who are more aligned with Donald’s “America First” policies. Does somebody want to explain to me what those America First policies are? Because, so far it only seems to be Trump first. Never mind the fact that the East Wing wasn’t supposed to be touched at all, and now, it’s going to be rebuilt at twice the size of the current White House. If Donald is successful in the midterms, I expect him to knock down the West Wing and build a Trump Tower and Casino.

Exactly one week from today, this government will be the longest shutdown in U.S. history. As of now, it’s the second longest in US history—both of them presided over by Donald.

USA Today reports that lawmakers are scrambling to prevent a lapse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP. This crucial food program is set to expire this Saturday, November 1st. The 9.2 billion in monthly funding has become one of the most urgent issues in the ongoing standoff. Agricultural Secretary, Brooke Rollins has said the USDA doesn’t have enough funds to sustain the program past October. This contradicted previous department guidance and prompted lawsuits from 25 states. More than 42 million Americans rely on SNAP which is 12 percent of the population. Legislators from both parties have introduced standalone bills to temporarily fund the program, but all have failed due to the shutdown deadlock. In fact, Congress simply isn’t working. This congress no longer exists. We only have an Executive Branch and a Judicial Branch, most of which is backing Donald Trump.

Two federal prosecutors were placed on leave today by Donald Department of Justice. Given the details of the story, it’s impossible to see the move as anything other than political retribution by the Trump regime. According to ABC News:

[T]he Justice Department is suspending two prosecutors who described the January 6th attack on the Capitol as a “mob of rioters.” Sources say Carlos Valdivia and Samuel White were told they would be placed on leave just after filing a sentencing memo for a pardoned rioter in a separate case. That separate case . . . stemmed from charges related to an arrest on June, 2023 near the home of former President Barack Obama where this person was found in possession of two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as a machete.

Let me be blunt—January 6th was a riot. I was there. I stood there. You saw the pictures of the people on the wall. I nearly got beaten up by them myself. There was nothing about this that was a picnic. There was nothing about this that was anything other than riotous. It was an attempted insurrection, folks, and to fire a member of the Justice Department for accurately describing the events as they occurred is not only a slap in the face of the First Amendment, but to human rights. Why would you be upset about it being described other than it was, unless you were behind it and wanted to support it? Had the insurrection been successful, Donald would have called it a “new revolution.” As it is, he is ready to call those people who protest in Chicago against ICE, who have merely stood up and shouted and been shot at with rubber bullets and pepper spray, violent reactionary, riotous insurrectionists.

And the people who walked into the Capitol, the People’s House, on January 6th and spread feces and stole things from the Capitol, the people responsible for deaths—he won’t call that what it is, because he was behind it. Up is down and down is up.

In yet more authoritarian news, The Guardian reports this week that a Pentagon memo went out ordering the National Guards of all 50 states and U.S. territories to establish quick reaction forces. These forces will be trained in riot control tactics, including the use of batons, pepper spray, body shields, and tasers just like those ICE is using on citizens in Democratic cities.

The National Guard were told “to be available for rapid national deployment in order to quell civil disturbances.” Around 23,000 National Guard troops, that’s roughly 500 per state, will be trained in response to Donald’s August executive order, which directed the Guard to combat crime in Washington D.C.

Teams like these have been created in the past to respond to emergencies like mass shootings or natural disasters. But Donald is creating them to ramp up his war on immigrants as an excuse to police American civilians and and cities. We all know where this is going. You only have to know the Neil Young Song, “ Four Dead in Ohio.” You’re going to get a nervous young member of the National Guard who isn’t trained to be a police cadet. This only ends up in violence unless we do something.

Donald says he’s saving a country that doesn’t appreciate his sacrifice? Well, what the hell has he sacrificed? Hey, Don, what have you sacrificed? Sleep? That’s your job. Do your job.

Donald also bragged to the press about “acing” an IQ test. It seems he was referring to a dementia screening process. He called Democratic representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett “low IQ.” Neither of these women is the type to let something like this slide, and you’ve got to love AOC clapping back with a tweet asking if Donald had been asked to “draw a clock during his visit”. Crockett also clapped back on CNN:

What is his IQ? Because he is constantly talking about, he doesn’t even know what a low IQ is. He don’t even know which scores are low, and I can guarantee you that whatever score, if he’s taken one anytime recently, I’m sure that his qualifies as low. Listen, he’s never been known to be an Einstein. This is not a guy who got in on merit when it came to going to college. This is someone who, but for him being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have got into anybody’s institution, unlike me. So I am not worried about that, and I wish people would look at the fact that you have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color who are members of the House. You are the president. You have a lot more power than we do, but obviously you consistently feel threatened, and that is why we have seen the attacks on black women in general from this administration. I don’t know what black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is has really taken him through it. But I really wish for the sake of this country and honestly for the sake of the world, that he would focus on his real job and stop worrying about me.

The clip says that Crockett says he’s no Einstein. Hell, he can’t even spell Einstein. He’s lucky to spell his own name. I’m sure he has an auto pen to do it.

