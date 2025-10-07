[Transcript edited for clarity and flow.]

Donald didn’t get his way. A judge has rendered a ruling saying that he cannot deploy National Guard troops in an American city. What’s is Donald going to do now? Well, he’s going to invoke the Insurrection Act. This has been the problem all along, hasn’t it? The wheels of justice grind slow, but fine, we’re told. But what happens when they grind so slowly and so fine that justice ends up not being done? If Donald invokes the Insurrection Act, and if that is judged to be unconstitutional, how will the damage be undone? This is the problem of our time.

Donald breaks the law. He does something unconstitutional. He gets sued. The case winds its way through the courts. He loses, and he loses, and he loses. His final appeal goes to the Supreme Court and, because the corrupt illegitimate super-majority is running things, we do not know if they will uphold the Constitution in any particular instance or do as Donald asks of them. Twenty-five times now, they take up Donald’s emergency appeal 24 of those times they have ruled partially or completely in his favor, not by doing what courts are supposed to do—taking their time and rendering considered rulings—but by immediately handing down a shadow docket, which legitimizes his actions. The shadow docket is not a final decision. The justices are not adjudicating the constitutionality of Donald’s actions. They’re simply saying: “We don’t know yet, but we’ll tell you someday. In the meantime, Donald can keep doing this potentially illegal, unconstitutional thing.”

By invoking the Insurrection Act, he’s just ratcheted things up to such a degree that we don’t know where this is going to end. What we do know is that the chaos that is deliberately and intentionally being created in American cities, specifically blue American cities, is going to get worse and he will be more empowered. Because who is going to stop him. Even if the Supreme Court does do the right thing in this instance, what’s the enforcement mechanism? Which is another problem we’ve faced continually in the last 10 months, because the Trump regime will say, “You want to stop us? You and what Army? Because the Army belongs to us.”

Let’s dive in.

Good evening, everybody, and welcome to tonight’s episode of Mary Trump Live. It is great to have you here.

Today was our fifth full day of Donald’s government shutdown, and the Democrats are standing their ground, refusing to agree to the Republican funding deal. Their reason continues to be that the Republicans’ offer fails to renew the subsidies that keep healthcare costs down under the Affordable Care Act. Donald is refusing to negotiate despite hearing rumblings that he might be willing to work with Democrats to make “the right deal,” as if he even knows what that means.

Share

The shutdown is down to Donald—not that he is ever going to take responsibility for it. Instead, he’s sending his minions out to lie to the American people. We heard quite a few examples of this today, because the Republicans know that they are under a great deal of pressure to explain themselves. Most of us aren’t that stupid and we’re not willing to believe the lie that the Democratic Party, which controls none of the branches of government, is actually responsible for the shutdown.

Let’s start with the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who fabricates a story about his party’s attitude toward healthcare which strains credulity:

So, they created a red herring. A red herring is a distraction. They decided that they would pick a fight on healthcare. Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about healthcare. Republicans are the party working around the clock every day to fix healthcare. This is not talking points for us. We’ve done it. A big part of the one Big Beautiful Bill [TM], the working family’s tax cut, was to fix healthcare. Healthcare is broken in America. It’s too expensive. The quality of care needs to rise. We need more access for more people, and we have lots of ideas to do that.

None of that is true. I’m getting tired of saying that phrase, but it continues to be relevant anytime somebody like Johnson or Donald or Karoline Leavitt or Stephen Miller or JD Vance opens their mouths. The Republicans have fought the Affordable Care Act for years. During Donald’s first term, they tried to repeal it dozens of times with no ideas for a replacement plan, not even concepts of a plan. Donald is in his 10th year as the leader of the Republican Party; he’s in his fifth year as the person in the Oval Office, and he has nothing to show for it. There is no healthcare plan from the Republicans. The Affordable Care Act could be better, certainly, but it is far better than anything we ever had. And it is infinitely better than the nothing the Republicans want to offer the American people.

Instead, in a press conference this afternoon, White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt told more lies. Here she is echoing Johnson’s tale about Donald’s healthcare priorities:

[Donald] is definitely committed to fixing and improving our healthcare system. You saw it again last week when he had one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world coming into the Oval Office and promising to lower drug prices by 200, 300, 100% in many cases for various types of drugs for American patients. That is a huge fix to a broken system that has been ripping off the American people for far too long. So, the president’s very committed to this, but right now we need to reopen the federal government, and the [Donald] is remaining very firm in that position.

Donald has no healthcare priorities as far as I’m aware, unless you consider being sedentary and eating a lot of fast food healthcare priorities.

As for the shutdown, Leavitt assures us that Donald wants to end it. Now.

I was just in the Oval Office. [Donald] was on the phone with Speaker Johnson. He’s also spoken with the Senate Majority leader who is in touch with of course, moderate Democrats and Democrats across the board who we understand hopefully want to do the right thing by their constituents to reopen the government. So, [Donald] is being kept very well apprised of the ongoing shutdown on Capitol Hill, and of course, his position is very clear. There’s nothing to negotiate, just reopen the government and then we can talk about all the important issues facing our country.

But he hasn’t spoken to any Democratic members of Congress. And he thinks Democrats will allow him and the Republicans to it out after they agree to open the government thereby giving Republicans the credit without having to make any concessions.

[Watch on YouTube here]

This means a couple of things. One, Donald is not at all serious about ending the shutdown because, if he were, he’d pick up the phone and talk to the Democrats. But here’s the thing, I don’t think he understands that he needs to. He doesn’t understand how this works. He doesn’t understand what the filibuster is. He certainly doesn’t understand that a deal of this sort can’t be a one-way street. In this particular instance, however, there really do need to be some concessions on the Republican side because right now they’re giving Democrats no incentive to work with them. As it stands, the Republicans’ deal is terrible for the American people, even the people who vote Republican. But Republicans in Congress and Donald don’t care about that. They want to have their cake and eat it too—blame Democrats for the shutdown while giving them absolutely no incentive to join with them to fix things.

As of today, Donald is still saying that he plans to lay off government workers permanently, which is to say fire them, during the shutdown. In the past, employees have been furloughed which is to say although they didn’t get paid while the government was closed, they did have a job to go back to when the shutdown ended. That’s not what the Trump regime is planning right now. They plan to fire potentially thousands of civil servants to threaten Democrats into making a deal that is terrible for the American people and to make it seem like it’s the Democrats who are responsible.

When asked about Donald’s saying that Democrat’s will be blamed if federal workers lose their jobs, Leavitt said,

[T]his conversation about layoffs would not be happening right now if the Democrats did not vote to shut the government down. . .. [W]e are $37 trillion in debt and the government is not receiving any cash. So, someone has to look at the balance sheet and be good stewards of the American taxpayer’s dollar and layoffs are an unfortunate consequence of that.

How is it the Democrats’ fault that Donald is going to fire people? That makes no sense. It’s ironic that Leavitt keeps pointing out the fact that we’re 37 trillion in debt. Whose fault would that be? Oh yeah, it’s Donald’s. Of course, nobody ever asks her that question. Why are we 37 trillion a debt? She’d lie if asked directly, but there’s a way to ask the question to get the information out there. For example, (let me journalism for a second):

Because of Donald’s horrific economic policies and his insistence on giving tax cuts to the obscenely wealthy and corporations, this country is 37 trillion in debt. How do you explain that?

Later in the day, Donald spoke to members of the press in the Oval Office. He told a lot of rambling lies covering many subjects including the shutdown, layoffs, and healthcare:

The Democrats are the ones that started this, and if you think about it, it’s about healthcare to a large extent. It’s about we want great healthcare for people. We don’t want to give the money away to other people that come pouring into our country, and they’ve already poured because nobody’s coming into our country now. We have the border totally stopped. In fact, numbers we just announced again, we’re at another zero. So, we have zero for four months in a row, zero people coming into our country illegally. That’s a pretty good number. I’m not sure even I can believe that . . . if you want to know the truth. Zero. We went from millions of people to zero, but it’s pretty close to that number. And the way you stop ‘em is not to give away, not to announce that you’re giving everybody free healthcare, free this and that. But what that does is it affects the American people because the American people are unable to get good healthcare right now. We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats that could lead to very good things.

Here’s the truth: The Republicans are going to allow the Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire, which will make healthcare almost unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans. 4.2 million people will lose their healthcare next year alone because of the increase in costs. Costs will increase up to 75% for some people. And then there are all those people who, over the next 10 years, will lose their healthcare entirely because the Affordable Care Act will stop covering them.

The Republicans claim, falsely, that they don’t want to expand the ACA subsidies because Democrats want millions of people who are pouring over our southern border to get healthcare. This does not happen. Undocumented workers cannot get healthcare through the Affordable Care Act just as they cannot get Social Security or Medicaid. But now Donald says they are not “pouring.” They’ve already poured because the borders are closed now. For four months there have been zero border crossings, he tells us. This is an extraordinary thing. It’s actually incredible, and I mean that in its literal sense. It is so incredible that even Donald can’t believe it. Because it’s not true.

Donald’s hostile takeovers of Democratic cities continues to escalate. Chicago and Portland are the latest cities in the crosshairs. At her press conference today, Leavitt tried to spin the unwanted military presence in these cities as a safety issue and justified the plan to keep troops in Democratic cities for the foreseeable future.

Why should [Democrats] be concerned about the federal government offering help to make their cities a safer place? They should be concerned about this. They should be concerned about the fact that people in their cities right now are being gunned down every single night and the President, all he’s trying to do is fix it.

As far as I can tell, people are being hurt by the unconstitutionally deployed military in these cities. This is a solution in search of a problem. Donald wanted a pretext for sending national guardsmen into Democratic cities, which he’s done over the objection of mayors and governors. The people deployed create an environment in which it is almost certain violence will break out, and that will be the justification. This is dangerous. It’s an abuse of power, and it is a very intentional violation of state sovereignty.

[Watch on YouTube here]

This is not how it’s supposed to work. And yet, who’s going to stop him? Leavitt’s explanation for these takeovers is that the federal government is trying to make cities safer because Donald cares so much about the people in New York and Chicago and Portland and Los Angeles.

In response to her failed reasoning, a reporter posed a very good question: If DC is completely safe, as Donald claims, why is our military still there?

Share

Here’s what Leavitt had to say:

[T]he National Guard is still here because [Donald] and the mayor agree that it’s a good thing for the city, just like you’re seeing in Memphis, for instance. We’ll have National Guard deployed to Memphis. We have federal agents who are on the ground working with state and local law enforcement. The state police in Tennessee are part of this effort. The local metropolitan police in Memphis are part of this effort. State and local law enforcement in federal law enforcement should be working together, and it’s a shame that we see in some cities across the country that their mayors are just simply refusing to cooperate because they don’t like Donald Trump. And that’s what this boils down to. And I don’t think any American would disagree that Chicago needs more law enforcement reinforcement, that they need more resources. Look at this headline from over the weekend. At least 30 people shot during the weekend in Democrat run Chicago. Five of them were killed in one weekend. This is completely unacceptable, and [Donald] wants to make American cities safer, and he is willing to work with anyone to do it.

Yes, it is true we can’t stand him, but I’m pretty sure that’s not the reason we have a problem with this. We have a problem with these violations of our constitutional rights because it’s wrong. Cities like Chicago and New York have their own law enforcement agencies. To say that all crime has been solved because of National Guard deployments and that therefore the National Guard can never leave—well, that’s infantilizing. But it also turns these cities into a police state.

That’s not what the National Guard is for. And it’s not what our military is for. I have another question for Leavitt. How many people died over the weekend because Donald has dismantled agencies like as USAID? Answer that question. How much more blood did Donald get on his hands this weekend? He claims that Washington’s DC asked for this. No. And one city who most certainly did not ask for intervention is Portland, Oregon. Yet Donald is still trying to deploy federal troops there, despite the fact that the judiciary keeps getting in his way.

Federal Judge Karen Igan, whom he appointed, blocked [Donald’s] attempt to deploy members of the California National Guard into Portland. As the administration continued to defy her orders, she said the Trump regime couldn’t send any state’s National Guard into Oregon. She asked the government’s attorney, “You are an officer of the court. Do you believe that this is an appropriate way to deal with my order or an order that a judge issues that you disagree with, or is that an appropriate mechanism to appeal as you have done?”

Sometimes, it appears, even judges appointed by Donald understand the rule of law and when it’s being defied and defiled.

As we know, some things can serve two purposes. On the one hand, the hostile takeovers of American cities is intentional—it’s designed to weaken opposition and to chill Americans’ willingness to protest peacefully. But it’s also a distraction, and Donald desperately wants us to stay distracted from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. I think the government shutdown was at least in part to make sure that that whole thing was put on hold in the hopes that people would forget about it. But let’s not forget about it. Let’s talk about the Epstein files and the scandal that is entirely of Donald’s own making.

There was actually big news today regarding the appeal of convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The Supreme Court rejecting Maxwell’s appeal. She had argued that she was unjustly prosecuted for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom, rape, and sex traffic girls as young as 14 and young women. In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Supreme Court did something right for a change, but taking up this case would’ve crossed a line even the corrupt, illegitimate super-majority was not willing to cross to take on Maxwell’s appeal. Now, I don’t know whether Maxwell has incriminating dirt on Donald or whether she has any evidence linking him directly to Epstein’s crimes and her own. He acts like she does. The Deputy Attorney General met with Maxwell and her attorney for hours. That is not something that’s typically done. And then she was transferred to a minimum-security prison. Why? She was convicted of the horrific crime of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to rape and sex traffic girls and young women. Why would anybody 1) want to be in a room with that person and, 2) do her any favors?

Donald and many of those in his close circle, like Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have been acting like he’s guilty of something. I’m not making this up. And now we’re hearing speculation that Donald might actually pardon Maxwell; pardon her for having been complicit in the rape and sex trafficking of girls and young women, in exchange for her silence.

What conclusion can we possibly draw from that if he were to do it? You would think that every single person in the Trump regime, from Donald on down, would want immediately to quash any rumor that he was even thinking of pardoning this vile, convicted criminal. Right? Wrong. Here’s Leavitt leaving the possibility wide open:

[A pardon of Maxwell] is not something I’ve heard discussed, and we don’t comment on clemency requests that may or may not have been made, but I’m certainly not tracking that one at this point in time.

Which means he’s totally considering a pardon. Leavitt is the press secretary. Theoretically, her job is to keep the American people informed, but her actual job is to spin things in Donald’s favor. Why for a nanosecond, would she want anybody thinking that he was considering a pardon or that he hadn’t a hundred percent ruled it out. Well, that’s a fascinating question.

[Watch on YouTube here]

Thank you for all the amazing testimonials!

“I support you and your work since I greatly respect your integrity, candor, and heartwarming personal reflections on your own life experiences. Thank you for all the wonderful work and inspirational encouragement you are providing to help us right the ship of our Federal government. Thank you and bless you for your leadership and caring.” –John W. Overton

“You tell the absolute truth without fear, and add in your unique wry sense of humor.” —Anita Oakley

“I am a Raving Fan!!!” —Ron Olson

“Your uncle is a deadly disease; you, if you could be administered, would be the cure. And anyone who can link Wuthering Heights to our own rolling nightmare is OK with me!” —Jonathon Simon

“You are a powerful, entertaining, persuasive, intelligent voice for the truth that cuts through the propaganda quicksand that is sucking our civilization under. And you are, apparently, fearless. I so respect and admire what you are doing. Thank you!” —Leah Sullivan