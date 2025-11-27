[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE]

Two National Guard troops were shot near the White House today. Contrary to reports from West Virginia’s governor, the troops were indeed from West Virginia. They are in critical condition, but last I checked, they have survived the attack. The gunman was apprehended and also shot. We still don’t know the motive, but we do understand the underlying reason: Donald deployed National Guardsmen into Washington DC simply because he could, in contravention to the Constitution of the United States of America. Those National Guardsmen should never have been there in the first place. So, two more tragedies we can lay at the feet of Donald Trump.

This morning, the New York Times piece on the physical and mental decline Donald is experiencing as he gets older and older. He’’s 79, but honestly, he looks even older than that—and I’m not being ageist. I’m just saying the guy is not in good shape. There is a difference between a healthy, fit, and sharp 79-year-old and Donald. So, when I saw this article, my first thought was: Where the hell have you been for the last eight years New York Times?

Share

Obviously, Donald’s physical health and his cognitive capabilities have been in sharper decline in the last couple of years, but he has never been president material emotionally or psychologically. The article reports on Donald’s struggles to stay awake, his long speeches and the lack of transparency surrounding his medical condition. A couple of weeks ago we learned that he had an MRI and took a basic cognitive assessment. Doctors don’ request such tests without a reason. Donald was not pleased with the article’s unflattering portrayal. He lashed out in a post on his social media site.

The creeps that the failing New York Times are at it again. The Radical Left Lunatics and the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my energy despite facts that show the exact opposite. This cheap “RAG” is truly AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Donald doesn’t understand how quotation marks work. Another problem I had with this New York Times article is that it frames Donald as somebody who has had a lot of energy. That is how they have portrayed him until now, but maybe the tide is turning when it comes to the media’s willingness to confront Donald’s complete and utter lack of fitness to hold the position he holds, or any position at all. Donald also attacked the physical appearance of a woman journalist who co-wrote the article. Remember, he called a Bloomberg reporter “Piggy” and was aggressive to another female reporter for ABC news. He said that she was a horrible person and a horrible reporter, and because of her, he was going to investigate having ABC news broadcast license revoked.

His misogynistic attacks against reporters are increasing, and that means a couple of things. It means that he is increasingly comfortable lodging such attacks. He is as openly misogynistic as he has been openly racist, openly Islamophobic, openly anti-immigrant and openly antisemitic. Shortly after his rant about the New York Times, Donald added another post to his failing social media site, and this one was slightly whimsical, which is not a word I typically associate with Donald, but this is what he wrote.

…There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone. (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY.) IT IS TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN?

Is the T silent? Donald is probably trying to rename the Republican party in his image. The Daily Beast adds that, “The last of these options would require MAGA supporters to master an impressive feat of pronunciation known to language experts as the voiceless labial alveolar plosive.”

Today, the New York Times reports that a judge in Georgia dismissed the state’s case against Donald over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. This came after the head of the State’s nonpartisan prosecutor counsel filed a motion to dismantle the case, originally brought by DA Fani Willis. Charges were also dropped against Donald’s co-defendants Rudolph Giuliani and Mark Meadows. CNN’s senior legal analyst, Ellie Honig, broke down the judge’s decision.

He says there’s no realistic constitutional way we’re going to be able to try the sitting president of the United States, nor is there any realistic chance that when he gets done being president in early 2029 that we will be able to continue a prosecution. That part is technical and I believe correct, but separately, there is a sharp rebuke in here of the DA who charged this case, of Fani Willis. This prosecutor Pete Skandalakis says this case never should have been charged in the state courts here in Georgia. He says it should have been charged if at all federally by the Justice Department in Washington DC, which it was. Now to be clear, Pam, this prosecutor Skandalakis, seems to think that Donald Trump’s conduct was certainly serious and worrisome. He spends many pages laying it out, but he does say this was not appropriate for a state level prosecution in Georgia—never should have been charged in the first place, and now it’s over.

That was the last legal case pending against Donald Trump. All the rest have been dismissed or mishandled in some other way. Donald did face a legal setback today when the Supreme Court temporarily blocked Donald from firing Shira Perlmutter, director of the US Copyright Office. The ruling leaves Perlmutter in her post, while justice is considered in two related cases about the presidential power to remove officials. The dispute stems from Donald’s attempt to take over the Library of Congress, which would be a complete and utter disaster. Perlmutter argues that The Library of Congress is in the legislative branch, not the executive branch. The DC circuit previously ruled that only Senate-confirmed Librarians of Congress can remove her.

Watch on Youtube HERE