The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
June Kimmel's avatar
June Kimmel
9h

Pam Bondi acted like the daughter of a mob boss. She’s utterly loathsome!

Reply
Share
Jennifer DiBenedetto's avatar
Jennifer DiBenedetto
9h

The “SAVE ACT” just passed .. Fuck ‼️‼️‼️

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture