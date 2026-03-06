[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Finally, at long last, some semblance of justice for Kristi Noem.

Yes, that is right. Finally, puppy murderer Kristi Noem has been fired. Donald announced today that Noem would be stepping down at the end of March after serving just over a year in the role. And what a track record she has in that very short period of time.

Donald posted this on his social media platform earlier today.

I am pleased to announce that the highly respected United States Senator from the great state of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security effective March 31st, 2026. The current secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well and has had numerous and spectacular results, especially on the border, will be moving to be special envoy for the shield of the Americas. Our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service to the Homeland… Thank you for your attention in this matter.

Here’s the thing, a couple of things actually. He doesn’t have to say he fired her. He’s just moving her to a new position that doesn’t exist. A cynic might say it’s much like Donald has made the presidency of the United States of America.

Then there’s the other thing. Markwayne Mullin is not going to become Secretary of Homeland Security on March 31st. He has to go through a confirmation process. This is what happens when you allow Donald so much power that he actually begins to think he’s some kind of emperor. Markwayne Mullin, who according to our friend and fellow Nerd Avenger Norm Ornstein is the dumbest senator currently serving, has to go through a confirmation process and then a vote must be taken.

Now obviously the chances that his fellow Republican senators don’t vote for him are slim to none, or maybe we should just say none. But still, the process must be gone through. And I think the American people deserve to know just how stupid Markwayne Mullin is.

Also Democrats, if any of you vote to confirm any of Donald’s nominees, you should be primaried.

The reason I say that is this. The Senate is known to be a very collegial chamber, and because of that ninety‑nine out of one hundred senators voted to confirm Nazi Marco Rubio, which means almost every single Democrat did. And look what good that has done us. Stop making common cause with Nazis. I think that’s the simplest way to put this.

Noem’s departure comes after recent congressional hearings in which lawmakers questioned her about a multimillion‑dollar immigration advertising campaign as well as her handling of immigration enforcement operations, including incidents in Minneapolis involving federal agents, which is to say the murder of American citizens on American soil at her behest.

And then there’s Pam Bondi. A key House committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Here is Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona explaining what happened.

Huge news everyone. On a bipartisan basis the Oversight Committee just voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi. This means that she will have to come before the Oversight Committee and answer questions about her egregious coverup of the Epstein files.

Good.

Now obviously that could not have happened without several Republicans breaking with their party leadership. Five Republican members of the House Oversight Committee joined Democrats to approve the subpoena. This occurred over the objection of the committee’s Republican chairman, Representative James Comer of Kentucky.

The subpoena was introduced by another Republican, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina. This is what Mace had to say:

I move that the committee issue a subpoena to the honorable Pamela Jo Bondi to appear before the committee for a deposition regarding the department’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Comer looked like he got hit in the head with a frying pan, but that’s what happens when you use your power to allow people in the government to cover up the potential crimes of other people in the government. So again it’s only a handful of Republicans, but we only needed a handful because the margin in the House is so small in the Republicans’ favor.

As of March 5, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a War Powers resolution intended to limit Donald’s authority to wage war against Iran. The measure failed by a vote of 219–212, largely along party lines, after a similar effort had already failed in the Senate. The resolution would have required the president to obtain congressional approval before undertaking further military action.

As always when it comes to matters of war, it’s hard to know what line Americans are unwilling to see crossed. Part of that depends on how afraid they are made to feel. Part of it depends on whether they believe the rationale for the war is legitimate. In this case there is no legitimacy.

One thing that does tend to get Americans’ attention is the cost of goods. In the last week alone gas prices have gone up twenty‑six cents a gallon, which is one of the largest weekly increases since the early 2000s.

The conflict we’re talking about here, a war of choice launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, has now entered its sixth day. Fighting continues across the region and signs that the war is widening beyond the Middle East are accumulating. Civilian casualties are mounting. The U.S.‑based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that more than 1,100 civilians have been killed in Iran since the war began, including 180 children whose elementary school was targeted. Thousands more have been wounded.

Meanwhile the conflict has expanded geographically. Israel says it struck Hezbollah command centers in Beirut while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting incoming missile waves aimed at its territory. Outside the region a major escalation occurred in the Indian Ocean where a U.S. submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters near Sri Lanka. More than eighty people were killed. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike.

The ship was a training vessel invited by the Indian Navy to take part in an exercise. They participated in that exercise and were on their way back home. The ship was unarmed. Attacking an unarmed ship full of training officers and sailors is a war crime.

It is a war crime, yet another war crime committed at the behest of Donald. There is no end to the blood on these people’s hands.

Meanwhile the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes, has effectively been shut down to vessels linked to the United States, Israel, and Western allies. Analysts warn the economic consequences could be enormous.

The Iranians have basically shut down the Strait of Hormuz and if they can continue to keep it shut down then we have a big problem around the world. The price of oil goes up and one of the biggest beneficiaries is Russia because Russian oil does not have to go through the strait. With global supply disrupted Russia ends up in a stronger position.

Wait a minute. Donald did something that benefits Russia and Vladimir Putin? Imagine that. And you know who is negatively impacted by this? Ukraine.

Thousands of American citizens are now stranded across the Middle East because the Trump regime did not bother to plan their evacuation. European governments are also responding. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced additional defensive deployments earlier today.

We are sending four additional Typhoon jets to join our squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations across the region. Wildcat helicopters with anti‑drone capabilities are arriving in Cyprus tomorrow. We are deploying HMS Dragon to the Mediterranean and we have allowed the United States to use British bases to intercept Iranian missiles before they are launched.

Whether allied support continues will depend on how far this war spreads. And it may spread much further.

There was, however, one small piece of good news today. Judge Richard K. Eaton of the United States Court of International Trade in Manhattan ordered the Trump administration to begin refunding more than $130 billion in tariffs that were invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

In other words those tariffs were illegal taxes. Money taken from Americans. And now the government has to give it back.

Finally, a quick note on Tuesday’s primaries. Democratic turnout in Texas and North Carolina was significantly higher than Republican turnout. Texas Senator John Cornyn now faces a runoff against Attorney General Ken Paxton, which will force Republicans to spend tens of millions of dollars before they even reach the general election.

That internal fight alone could reshape the race. In North Carolina three state legislative incumbents were defeated largely because of positions that benefited Republican power. Across the board incumbents struggled. And frankly that may be exactly what this country needs right now.

The House currently stands at 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats with three vacancies. If Democrats win big in the House serious change could begin as early as 2027. But if Democrats also take the Senate that would be something else entirely, assuming we elect the right Democrats.

Remember blue no matter who? No.

We need progressive Democrats who understand what is at stake and who are willing to fight for what the people of this country actually need.

