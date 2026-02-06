[Transcripts edited for clarity, length and flow]

Last night, NBC Nightly News aired a rather unexpected interview with Donald. It was revealing, though perhaps not in the way NBC intended.

The new host, Tom Llamas, spent an hour asking Donald a string of softball questions, displaying a style of journalism so ineffectual it allowed the former president to ramble unchecked and make outrageous claims without challenge.

Donald’s “elections are rigged” messaging has ramped up again over the last few weeks. He insists he won the 2020 election and the 2016 popular vote, despite Hillary Clinton’s nearly three million vote margin. Because he says he was “cheated,” he argues that Republicans should nationalize elections.

Here is what was said in that interview:

Donald: I didn’t say nationalize. I said there are some areas in our country that are extremely corrupt. They have very corrupt elections. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at Philadelphia. Take a look at Atlanta. There are some areas that are unbelievably corrupt. I could give you plenty of more too. I say that we cannot have corrupt elections. If we have to, if they don’t straighten it out. As an example, voter ID. Why don’t the Democrats want voter ID? You know who does want voter ID? Democrat voters want it, but Democrat politicians don’t. Why don’t they want it? Because they want to cheat on elections. Can you imagine? If I were a politician and they asked me, “Do you want voter identification?” and I said, “No,” there’s no way you could win that debate. The Democrats don’t want voter ID. If they don’t want voter ID, that means they want to cheat. We can’t allow cheating on elections. Now, if we need to put in federal controls as opposed to state controls, remember this, they’re really an agent. They’re really accumulating the votes for who wins an election. If they can’t do it honestly and it can’t be done properly and timely, then something else has to happen. Llamas: Will you trust the results of the midterms if Republicans lose control of Congress? Donald: I will if the elections are honest.

If the elections are honest? That is the tell.

Detroit. Philadelphia. Atlanta. All heavily Democratic. That is the point and the message.

Donald pretends voter ID is about election integrity, but it is about suppressing Black Americans’ votes. These laws are the modern equivalent of poll taxes and nothing more.

Mr. Llamas then asked Donald about his polling numbers.

Donald: I’m starting to get great polls on the economy, which I think is also the whole thing. The economy, they’re not great. They should be great. They should be. So why aren’t they, if you believe that? I don’t know. I don’t know. I mean, look, I’ve got Americans tell us, we hear this. I mean, we’re going to get into the economy later, but I mean, tell us they don’t feel this. I have $18 trillion being invested into the country. Biden had less than a trillion for four years. And the whole country was going to create it. When does America feel it? You know that if they won that election and we won in a landslide, do you know if they won that election? This country was, I think it was finished. I actually think it was finished.

Donald just said this country would be finished. He also repeated the lie that he “won in a landslide.” There was no follow up from Mr. Llamas, astonishingly.

Great journalism.

Then came a confusing and disturbing exchange, when Donald pivoted to discussing the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He bragged about the thousands of criminals his administration has arrested and deported, insisting that two Americans killed in the process were a minor issue. He claimed the media ignores the “murderers” taken out of the country and highlighted his aggressive actions on the water, insisting that each boat he stops saves 25,000 American lives. He concluded by declaring that his work is unprecedented, like nobody has ever seen before.

This morning was the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. True to form, Donald injected partisan politics into the proceedings. He did not talk about prayer and chose to focus on grievances and attacks instead.

Here is what he had to say about one of his favorite and most divisive subjects:

Don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don’t. And I know we have some here today, and I don’t know why they’re here because they certainly don’t give us their vote. I certainly know that we’re not going to be convincing them to vote for a little thing called voter ID. It polls at 97% and even the Democrat, the people, the voters are at 82% for voter ID, but the leaders don’t want to approve it. They said they will strike. They will not allow it to happen. It’s polling at over 90%. It’s called voter identification. When you go to the polls, you show, yes, my name is so and so and I live in the country. I’m here. I can vote. They say that’s not allowed. And everyone’s trying to figure it out and they do something to win. You know what it is? They cheat, but let’s get onto another subject. No, at that, they’re the finest, probably anywhere in the world, I would say. But we’re trying to pass voter ID and other things and other things having to do with your religion and getting the Democrats to vote is very, very tough.

Hallelujah. Amen. That was deeply spiritual.

White House spokesperson and resident Nazi Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press today. She was asked why Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, was present at the Fulton County Election Office in Georgia during the FBI raid, an assignment entirely outside her purview.

Donald claimed in the NBC interview that he did not know who sent Gabbard. At the prayer breakfast, he said she had been sent by Pam Bondi. Both explanations, of course, conflict with earlier accounts. White House spokesperson and resident Nazi Karoline Leavitt then spoke to the press, offering yet another version:

Leavitt: Excuse me one second. It’s the media who has said that there’s Russian interference in American elections. You guys have been saying that for many, many years. And specifically in Fulton County. Well, the people in this room, considering that you all said for many years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, you should all be very happy that we finally have an administration that is looking into that and we’ll be happy to keep you posted.

The truth is that Donald is desperate to have people in his administration manufacture evidence that he won the 2020 election. His motives are many, but chief among them, aside from protecting his fragile ego, is his determination to destroy, or at the very least erode, the American people’s faith in free and fair elections.

