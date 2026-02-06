The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Wingerter's avatar
Rich Wingerter
8h

I'm sorry you had to listen to that.

Most of what he's talking about is illegal. Democrats need to send a strong message to people working for him that they will be charged for any illegal activity as soon as Donald leaves office. And that may be very soon, because the American people have had it with him.

Democrats should have never acknowledged him as "President". He was part of an insurrection, and he gave aid and comfort to insurrectionists, both of which disqualify him from office. That's why I call him "Criminal Trump" and never "President". He is not President, and he is a criminal.

In my opinion, Criminal Trump is responsible for a lot of murders. Not just national heroes, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, but all the civilians on boats he had our military bomb. A military attack on civilians is a war crime. And the killing of each person was murder.

This is where we need to challenge Republicans in Congress. Are they criminal co-conspirators? Are they accessories to murder after the fact? Failing to remove this guy from power is condoning his murders.

What he says about religion is sad. Let me explain to the religious-training-deficient Donald how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. Some people are Christians. The essence of Christianity is love and the forgiveness of sins. Perhaps he could get a good minister to take him aside and explain John 3:16 to him. It might save him the embarrassment of making these kinds of gaffs in front of every person in the world who actually is religious. I can scarcely imagine what people in The Vatican think when they hear this. And, of course, there's the question of his immortal soul.

I'm making the bold assumption he has a soul.

I hate to say this about your relative, but I'm pretty sure you look at him the way all of us other normal, sane people do.

And, like the Pope, you probably roll your eyes.

Reply
Share
Debi's avatar
Debi
6h

Thank you for pulling together the lengthy chaotic blather full of BS, misinformation and lies into a shorter but still repulsive collection of BS, misinformation and lies. My greatest fear in regard to him is that he will die before he can be held criminally responsible for all the patently illegal, cruel, inhumane, disgusting, murderous, hideous things he has caused to occur. As his dementia appears to be getting worse almost daily, God only knows what new evils he and his minions will put forth next. Not really looking forward to finding that out.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture