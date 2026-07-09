The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
2h

“I am so tired of him.”

Girl, same. ❤️😂 Mary, that’s a T-shirt idea. Everybody will know exactly who we’re talking about.

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Yodagirl's avatar
Yodagirl
2h

There's ideology, then there's idiotology. How does it just keep going on and on and on and on.

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