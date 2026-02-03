[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Watch on Youtube HERE

We learned new details this week about last Friday’s FBI search of a Fulton County, Georgia, election center, where agents seized truckloads of 2020 ballots, according to The New York Times. What happened the following day was even more alarming.

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who had no legitimate role in this matter, met privately with FBI agents from the Atlanta Field Office conducting the investigation. Her job is to focus on national security, not criminal investigations and certainly not elections.

During that meeting, Gabbard called Donald. He did not answer immediately but later returned the call and spoke to the agents on speakerphone. He asked questions and praised their work, reportedly to help him prepare for the 2026 election. U.S. officials said the call lasted about a minute, resembled a brief pep talk, and included no substantive direction.

That explanation strains credulity.

Unlike in 2020, when Donald directly ordered the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” him 11,780 votes, officials now claim that Donald merely encouraged the effort. But those same officials acknowledged that Donald personally ordered Gabbard to travel to Atlanta and assist in the seizure of election materials. He has also said she is “deeply involved” in ensuring election security, which is entirely outside the scope of her authority.

Donald’s goal is to prevent another election from being “stolen” from him, something that has never happened outside of his delusions. He wants to nationalize elections. If he and Republicans can strip states of their control, he will never have to worry about losing again.

Share

Earlier, on the Bannon War Room podcast, Donald had this to say:

These people were brought to our vote and they vote illegally, and it’s amazing that the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, we want to take over. We should take over the voting and at least many, 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that are so crooked and they’re counting votes. We have states that I won that show I didn’t win. Now you’re going to see something in Georgia where they were able to get, with a court order, the ballots. You’re going to see some interesting things come out. But like the 2020 election, I won that election by so much. Everybody knows it.

This is a five alarm fire. We need to stop pretending otherwise. All of this is in service of stealing the 2026 midterms before a single vote is cast.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is facing an uphill battle to pass a federal funding package and avoid a partial government shutdown. As debate intensifies over the Trump Regime’s immigration enforcement tactics, Johnson says he is relying on Donald, who struck a deal with senators to separate Department of Homeland Security funding from a broader bill. This followed public outrage over two fatal shootings during protests in Minneapolis.

Under the Senate’s plan, DHS would be funded temporarily through February 13, setting a deadline for Congress to agree on new limits to ICE operations. Democrats want restrictions that go beyond the $20 million allocated for body cameras. They are calling for agents to be required to unmask and identify themselves, judicial warrants before home raids, and an end to roving patrols.

Democrats, please play hardball.

Over the weekend, we got some encouraging news. Texas Republicans were shaken after Democrats scored a decisive victory in a Fort Worth area state legislative special election. Decisive may even understate it. Just over a year ago, Donald won this district by more than 17 points. This time, Taylor Rehmet, a local union leader running for office for the first time, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss by a margin of 57 to 43 in a traditionally conservative district.

That result represents a stunning 31 point swing toward Democrats and should terrify Republicans. The upset could unleash new Democratic energy and funding in Texas, setting the stage for bigger battles in 2026.

Republican leaders mounted a late push to bolster Wambsganss’s campaign. She received an endorsement from Donald and support from Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Donald mentioned the race at least three times, including in a Friday post on his failing social media site urging voters to turn out.

After the loss, reporters caught up with Donald in Florida. He did not seem to remember much:

Donald: Well, you don’t know whether or not it’s transferable. I’m not on the ballot, so you don’t know whether or not it’s transferable. But you put the Democrats in, you’ll end up with open borders again. You’ll end up with crime all over the place. We have no crime anymore. I mean, think of it. The country has the lowest crime it’s had in 125 years, in recorded history. The year 1900. That’s a long time ago. So it’s very good. No, I don’t know anything about it. I didn’t know. I mean, I know there’s a race going there and it’s too bad. What can I say? I have nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has removed several thousand documents and media files from its website related to the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after determining they may have included identifying information about victims. This was disclosed in a letter filed Monday in federal court. According to the Associated Press, the move followed an emergency request from attorneys representing Epstein’s victims, who warned that redaction failures exposed the names and personal details of nearly one hundred survivors.

Share

Speaking this week with ABC News, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked directly about the process. He stated that the review of Epstein related documents has concluded.

He emphasized that the Justice Department took great care to protect victims, noting that only a tiny fraction of the materials, about 0.001 percent, had redaction issues, which were promptly corrected. Blanche added that a small number of documents remain under judicial review due to protective orders, but that the overall review is complete.

Critics, however, remain concerned that only half of the remaining six million documents have been released, leaving questions about whether all relevant information and accountability for abusers have been fully addressed.

Donald, apparently rattled, responded by posting the following:

Not only was I not friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a sleazebag lying author named Michael Wolff conspired in order to damage me and or my presidency. So much for the Radical Left hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people who like to talk trash, I never went to the infested Epstein Island, but almost all of these crooked Democrats and their donors did.

Prove it, Donald. Release everything.

Watch on Youtube HERE

A brief personal note.

In moments like these, clarity, empathy, and moral courage matter more than ever. That is why I want to highlight something genuinely hopeful. My wife, Rhonda Cress, has just launched her own Substack, The Little Girl with a Big Voice. She spent many years as a civil servant in Ohio before joining the Biden Administration’s Civil Rights Division in the Disability Rights Section. Rhonda brings a deeply empathetic and incisive perspective to this moment, and her work is both grounding and inspiring. She is an extraordinary human being, and I am very proud of her.

Click HERE to Visit