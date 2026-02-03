The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
8h

The requirement that ICE first obtain judicial warrants to forcefully enter homes is not negotiable. Why? Because it's enshrined in the 4th Amendment to the Constitution and has been upheld by courts at all levels, including the Supreme Court. Noem and her Homeland Security civil servants just decided to issue their own warrants. These clowns have no respect for the law or even inquiring into the law. Why? Because they think they can get away with it. Why? Because they think that Donald Trump is standing tall to back them in whatever they need to do to wipe out the vermin he describes, which I guess includes you, me and everyone else who speaks out against this thug.

Reply
Share
Gregg Hill's avatar
Gregg Hill
8h

Whatever credibility Tulsi Gabbard had left as someone who in the past spoke forcefully against a neoconservative foreign policy is now gone, as she now apparently supports neo-fascist policies, domestic as well as foreign. The question is, does she really believe in those policies or has she, like so many if not most on the Trump regime, thrown scruples aside in favour of whatever power that regime deems to give? Is she in other words morally just a hollow shell?

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture