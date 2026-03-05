[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

It has been ever thus. This is a game show host presidency. That sounds embarrassing and humiliating and shameful. It is all of those things, but it is also very dangerous. Donald Trump does not plan for anything. He does things simply to get attention. He dangles information to get people to tune in because all that matters to him is ratings or whatever else fuels his ego.

There were primaries yesterday in several states, including Texas. The Democratic primary was won handily by James Talarico, who was competing against Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Things were not so simple in the Republican primary. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn won only a plurality of the vote. In Texas, if you do not win a majority, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. The person who came in second was Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

How to describe Ken Paxton? Corrupt, depraved, and essentially a sociopath. In other words, very much in the mold of many people currently operating within the Trump regime.

Shockingly, considering Cornyn is an incumbent who has served in the Senate for a very long time, he received only 41.9 percent of the vote to Paxton’s 40.7 percent. The man who came in third, Congressman Wesley Hunt, received 13.5 percent.

There is no way to know in a runoff between Cornyn and Paxton who benefits most from Hunt leaving the race. But the fact that an incumbent failed to win his primary outright should raise alarm bells for Cornyn and for Republicans more broadly. Talarico now has the potential to be a strong Democratic candidate in the general election, and Paxton carries enormous baggage.

Paxton may energize the most rabid faction of the Republican base, but it is unlikely he would perform as well in a general election as the bland, milquetoast Cornyn. That leaves Republicans in a dilemma. If Paxton becomes the nominee, it may make the race easier for Democrats, but it also risks putting someone as unhinged as Paxton into the United States Senate.

Cornyn himself recently posted what he apparently considers a selling point. He proudly announced that he has voted with Donald Trump 99 percent of the time, fighting for border security, law enforcement, conservative leadership—and, though he did not say it, fascism.

Trump, in classic game show fashion, announced today that he will soon issue an endorsement in the Texas Republican Senate runoff. He even suggested that whichever candidate he does not endorse should simply drop out, because apparently Donald Trump believes he is the boss of everyone in the Republican Party.

There is a certain irony here. John Cornyn has voted with Trump 99 percent of the time. Yet on the rare occasions when Cornyn has defied him, Trump has reacted with public humiliation and outrage. And now he may endorse him anyway, not because of loyalty but because Cornyn appears to be the safer bet to hold the seat.

If that happens, it will once again demonstrate the same pattern: Donald Trump’s decisions are not about principle, ideology, or strategy. They are about ego and fear.

Hello everybody, and welcome to this afternoon’s episode of Mary Trump Live. It is great to be here with you. What a century these days continue to be. My goodness. There is a lot going on.

We have to begin with the war of choice that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu launched against Iran. The conflict has now entered its fifth day and is rapidly spreading across the region, something anyone with even a minimal understanding of the Middle East could have predicted.

United States and Israeli forces continue striking Iranian military and government targets. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel, U.S. bases, and several Gulf countries. Hezbollah has launched attacks from Lebanon, and NATO air defenses have intercepted Iranian missiles headed toward Turkish airspace.

Reuters reports that a U.S. submarine has sunk an Iranian warship. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been heavily disrupted, leaving hundreds of vessels stranded and rattling global energy markets. Civilian casualties are rising across several countries, and officials warn the war could expand further.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said today that Congress is waiting for the White House to formally request emergency funding related to the war. Administration officials are reportedly considering a package that could reach $50 billion.

Johnson said lawmakers will pass a supplemental spending bill when the administration submits a request and the timing is right. But that request is expected to ignite a major fight on Capitol Hill, with Democrats criticizing the lack of transparency around military spending and some Republican fiscal hawks uneasy about approving another large spending package.

This raises a fairly straightforward question. Why should Congress fund a war that was launched without congressional authorization? The conflict is unconstitutional and arguably in violation of international law. Republicans have just as much reason as Democrats to oppose funding it.

But the Republican Party has spent the last year surrendering its constitutional responsibilities to the executive branch. It remains to be seen whether Democrats will hold the line. Here is a simple suggestion: do not cede a single inch or a single dollar to this monstrosity.

The administration’s messaging about the war has been chaotic and contradictory from the start. Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially suggested the strike was tied to Israel’s plans to attack Iran, claiming Washington moved first because Tehran would likely retaliate against U.S. forces.

This is what he said.

We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces and we knew that if we did not preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks we would suffer higher casualties.

That explanation raises more questions than it answers. You do not launch a war against a country of ninety million people because an ally might attack them first.

Donald Trump then framed the war as a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program and an imminent threat, even though U.S. intelligence assessments have consistently said the threat was not imminent.

Even the Trump administration cannot agree on whether the United States is actually at war.

House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to clarify the situation.

We are not at war right now. We are four days into a very specific mission and operation. Operation Epic Fury.

If that is not war, it certainly sounds like it when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth describes it.

Flying over Tehran and Iranian leaders looking up and seeing only U.S. and Israeli airpower every minute of every day until we decide it is over. B‑2s, B‑52s, drones and fighters controlling the skies. Death and destruction from the sky all day long. This was never meant to be a fair fight.

Statements like that sound less like strategic military leadership and more like reckless bravado. The two people driving this conflict are among the most unfit individuals ever to hold positions of power in the United States government.

While the administration escalates the war abroad, serious questions are also mounting at home about abuses of executive authority.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared before Congress for a second day of testimony, facing intense questioning about aggressive immigration enforcement and the killing of two American citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis: Renee Goode and Alex Pretty.

Representative Jamie Raskin confronted Noem directly.

Based on what you know today were Renee Goode and Alex Pretty domestic terrorists.

Noem refused to retract her earlier claim, instead offering condolences while insisting investigations were ongoing.

Raskin pressed further.

You said two hours after they were killed that they were domestic terrorists. I wanted to give you an opportunity to correct the record not just for their families but for everybody in America who believes in truth fairness and honesty.

Noem still would not apologize.

It was a revealing exchange. Officials in the Trump administration often speak with certainty before investigations are complete, but when pressed to correct the record they retreat into evasiveness.

Raskin also questioned her directly about the law.

Is it lawful for federal agents to shoot and kill a person for engaging in peaceful protest and nothing else.

She eventually acknowledged that it was not.

That admission alone underscores how recklessly the administration handled the situation in Minneapolis.

Even as this war unfolds overseas, Americans cannot allow themselves to ignore what is happening inside the United States. The conflict with Iran is grave and could grow far worse. But domestic abuses of power are equally dangerous.

And another issue that cannot be allowed to disappear from public view is the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Multiple reports indicate that the Justice Department quietly removed more than 47,000 Epstein‑related documents from public access for review. Among the missing records were FBI interview summaries connected to allegations involving Donald Trump.

Investigative reporting has found that federal agents interviewed one woman four times about allegations that Epstein and Trump sexually abused her in the 1980s. Yet when the documents were released publicly, only one interview summary appeared.

The others, which reportedly referenced Trump directly, were missing.

The FBI does not interview a witness four times unless they believe that witness may be credible. The removal of those records is not about transparency. It is about protecting Donald Trump and others who appear repeatedly in the Epstein files.

Only half of the known documents have been released, and Trump’s name has already appeared more than one million times.

Returning to the elections, the Texas Democratic primary produced a clear nominee. James Talarico, a 36‑year‑old state legislator, defeated Jasmine Crockett. Crockett conceded the race this morning.

Talarico gained national attention after a segment of his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went viral. That exposure helped him raise significant funds and build momentum.

Meanwhile, Republicans now face an expensive runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. Cornyn is seeking a fifth Senate term and must now endure an eighty‑day sprint toward what he is calling judgment day.

Other races are showing similar signs of instability within the Republican Party. Congressman Dan Crenshaw lost his primary to a challenger from the right. Congressman Tony Gonzales has been forced into a runoff amid allegations of personal scandal.

There were also encouraging signs for Democrats in North Carolina, where turnout in the Democratic primary exceeded Republican turnout by roughly 200,000 votes. Republicans nominated RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, who will face former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper in what could become one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

The results also suggest Democratic voters may be looking for younger candidates. In Texas, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee is locked in a close race with longtime Congressman Al Green after Republican redistricting eliminated a Democratic district in Houston.

Neither candidate cleared fifty percent, meaning a runoff is likely. There is still much to watch.

