Last week, the Supreme Court told Donald that he must stop imposing his illegal tariffs. They demanded that he do so—to which Donald, after throwing an epic temper tantrum, essentially said, “You and what army?”

Starting with that story: On Friday, as I mentioned, the Supreme Court struck down Donald’s sweeping tariffs in a 6–3 ruling, stating that he exceeded his authority under a law intended for national emergencies. The decision was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, and the Court upheld a lower court ruling that Donald improperly used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as IEEPA to impose the tariffs.

The decision represents a significant defeat for the executive branch and carries major implications for the global economy.

In response, as I mentioned, Donald melted down while at the White House, calling the ruling “terrible” and “totally defective.” He said he’s ashamed of certain members of the Court and accused them of lacking the courage to do what is right for the country—which is to say, what is right for him. He went so far as to suggest that their families should be embarrassed.

This was a stunning remark at a time when threats against judges and their families are already considered a serious national concern. But this is what happens when you put an unhinged man with no impulse control and the inability to be told no in charge of everything.

Donald also said he has other alternatives to pursue tariffs and announced a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority, in addition to existing tariffs already in place.

This is what Donald had to say:

The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed. I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country. The Democrats on the court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote no. They’re an automatic no, just like in Congress. They’re against anything that makes America strong, healthy, and great again. They also are, frankly, a disgrace to our nation. Those justices—others think they’re being politically correct, which has happened before far too often with certain members of this court, and it’s happened so often with this court. What a shame. Having to do with voting in particular, when in fact they’re just being fools and lapdogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats. They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.

Listen, Donald. How many times do I have to tell you? Stop looking in the mirror when you’re talking about these things.

A disgrace to our country. A fool. A lapdog. Unpatriotic. Sound familiar?

By the way, this corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court, which split on this issue, votes with Donald almost 90% of the time. So the fact that he is attacking them because once in a blue moon they actually made the right decision, a decision that does not favor him but does indeed favor the country he so inauthentically pretends to care about—is a bridge too far.

So that’s something that didn’t go well for Donald.

Here’s something else that’s not going well for him: His Jeffrey Epstein problem isn’t going away. In fact, it’s getting worse.

The BBC is reporting that the former British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following revelations about his ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, 72, was removed from his diplomatic post in September after details of his friendship with Epstein emerged. Earlier this month, police opened a criminal investigation after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government passed along communications between the two men. Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice in late January show that their relationship was closer than previously known, and that Mandelson shared information with Epstein while serving as a minister in Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.

Police searched his homes in London and West England earlier this month, and he was arrested at a Camden address and taken to a London police station for interview.

Separately, last week, King Charles III’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, born Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor—was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over separate allegations that he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.

This whole situation kind of reminds me of how Al Capone got taken down. It wasn’t for the murders and the mob activity; it was because he didn’t pay his taxes. To which I say: so be it.

Granted, it would be much more satisfactory to have these people convicted of the very serious crimes against girls and young women they committed. But if it’s something as “mundane” as passing government documents to a convicted sex trafficker and rapist of girls and young women, then so be it.

It has become painfully clear that there is a double standard when it comes to justice and accountability in the United States. What am I saying? Double standard? There is no justice and accountability in the United States.

Other countries are taking the connections between Epstein and people in their governments very seriously. Here, there has been little to no accountability at all.

Why would that be?

Maybe it’s because something like 25% of the people in Donald’s cabinet have been implicated or at least connected to Epstein.

So here’s a question: How many Epstein client‑related arrests have been made here at home?

Zero.

Meanwhile, the director of the FBI, who should be deeply concerned about such matters—has been partying on the taxpayer dime with the U.S. men’s Olympic team to the tune of something like $400,000.

Kash Patel.

That is what he was doing with our money. That is how seriously he takes his job.

Donald signed a proclamation declaring today “Angel Family Day,” honoring Americans killed by immigrants. During the ceremony in the East Room of the White House, he lashed out at Democrats and repeated his false claims, his lies—that the 2020 election was “run by crooked people.”

He linked Joe Biden’s victory to the deaths of the victims whose families were in the room, saying:

“Every one of your loved ones would be alive today. Everyone in this room.”

That is as egregious a lie—perhaps more egregious—than pretending he won the 2020 election.

He accused Democrats of being “professional cheaters,” compared his 2020 loss to the suffering of crime victims’ families, and told attendees:

“I suffer for the country.”

No. His suffering is on not on par with those whose children have been murdered.

Imagine going to the White House to have your child’s memory honored and being subjected to that.

This is the problem. Donald has surrounded himself with people who are just as bad as he is—and in some cases even worse.

And then, as if to underscore the point that accountability in this country is a fantasy, a federal judge has permanently blocked the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Donald’s classified documents case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Donald’s request to keep the report sealed.

The investigation alleged that he kept sensitive documents at Mar‑a‑Lago after leaving office and obstructed efforts to retrieve them. Smith’s team produced a two‑volume report covering the classified documents case and a separate investigation into Donald’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election after he lost to Joe Biden.

Both cases resulted in indictments that were later abandoned after Donald’s November 2024 election win, in line with longstanding Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.

Judge Cannon wrote that Special Counsel Smith “acting without lawful authority, obtained an indictment in this action and initiated proceedings that resulted in a final order of dismissal of all charges.”

We saw Donald commit this crime with our own eyes.

If Donald’s cases had gone to trial, we would not be having this conversation.

Instead, we are here again watching the erosion of accountability, the weaponization of grievance, and the normalization of corruption.

The good news? We had the most spectacularly beautiful blizzard here. The first blizzard in at least seven years. Eighteen to twenty inches of snow. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, gusts up to 60. And unlike the last storm, temperatures didn’t plummet below freezing for weeks.

The streets are already clear. All is back to normal. Including the insanity of the United States government.

