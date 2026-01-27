The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Patricia Arack
12h

Shut it all down. Get ice thugs out of the blue states. Dismantle the whole disgusting federal agency. Trump. Is toast. He will cheat in Nocember. We must never let that happen. The ice th u g tgat pumped 10 shots into Alex must GO TO PRISON.

BabsPHL
12h

Yes, Mary. People are rightfully angry, enraged at Donald and his lawless paid SS. HEADED BY STEVEN Miller! And we must fight back in every city, every state to STOP THIS RAPING, PILLAGING of Law and Order, freedom, decency. We know how to fight, and we won't Stop til this criminal man and his jack boots are licked permanently. If more of us have to die, so be it. We will not, cannot give up on freedom, freedom that is trampled by Donald Trump! Out, damned spot of dung.

