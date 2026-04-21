The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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D . O. Olson's avatar
D . O. Olson
6h

Lets not forget his corrupt family dealings that seem to involve them all ( haven’t heard much about Ivanka but I’m

sure shes dealing in something

Thats the big story.

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
6h

His writing ability makes me want to vomit.

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