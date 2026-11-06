The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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RandomHuman
1h

"how ruthless should the Democrats be?" It is not ruthlessness to bring lawlessness to court. It is not ruthlessness to uphold the constitution. It is not political retribution to use RICO or similar on a criminal enterprise. It is simply upholding law and order. Isn't the R team the law and order one? Well?

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Politics_Pete
1hEdited

And they better oust Schumer and Jeffries.. We know they’ll just Merrick Garland this again even though ACCOUNTABILITY is not getting even/revenge/or weaponization!!!

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