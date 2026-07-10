The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
7h

As a former federal prosecutor in the D.O.J., the closest analogy I can draw between Blanche and Trump is that Blanche is to Trump as Himmler was to Hitler.

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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
7h

Trump is now really #1

He is the person most wanted dead in the entire world.

It’s like you’ve never seen before!

Unfortunately.for Trump, Hitler still has the #1 spot for evil but Trump is catching up. Like you wouldn’t believe!

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

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