[Photo Credit: Yuri Cortex, Getty Images]

Donald’s first year back in office has made life harder and more expensive for Americans – the opposite of what he promised during the 2024 campaign. The impact of his ignorant and incompetent approach of economic policy is straining households across the country.

As The New York Times reported, grocery prices rose 0.7% from November, marking the greatest month-to-month increase since 2022. In December 2025 groceries were 3.1% more expensive than they were in December of 2024.

Since January of 2025, the price of fruits, vegetables, beef, coffee, cereal, and baked goods have all increased.

Adding to the strain, the latest data show that job growth slowed dramatically during Donald’s first year back in office. Recently on CNN, Economy Senior Reporter Matt Egan broke down the latest jobs numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and discussed the effect that Donald’s policies have had on U.S. labor in 2025:

Job growth, it does remain soft, just 50,000 jobs added in December. That’s barely enough for what’s required to keep things stable in the job market, and we continue to get negative revisions to prior months. Both November and October were revised lower; October was revised sharply lower during the government shutdown. The US economy lost 173,000 jobs in October, according to the latest estimates from the government. That’s the most of any months since late 2020 during COVID-19. . .. A lot of the economically sensitive sectors, they’re losing jobs. Manufacturing lost 8,000 jobs in December. That’s the eighth straight month where that sector has lost jobs. Construction losing 11,000 as well. So, this is more evidence that that blue collar jobs boom that [Donald] promised is just not happening, at least not yet. And when you zoom out, 2025, it was a very weak year for the US economy when it comes to job growth. Less than 600,000 jobs were added. That might sound like a lot, but it’s the worst since 2020 during the COVID-19 recession. And if you exclude recessions, this is the worst year of job growth since 2003.

Let’s compare that to job creation in the four years Biden was president: 16 million jobs at the rate of over 300,000 jobs per month on average. In 2025, fewer than 600,000 jobs were created, about 50,000 a month. If the Trump regime continues to create jobs at that anemic pace, then after four years, only 2.4 million jobs will have been created which, as Matt Egan pointed out, is barely enough to keep the job market stable.

Unemployment has fallen slightly but remains high at 4.4%. These statistics mark a disappointing slowdown from 2024, when 2 million jobs were added during Biden’s final year in office. Economists cite Donald’s tariffs, the Republicans’ government shutdown, and of course, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] which was responsible for firing or forcing out hundreds of thousands of civil servants as reasons for the resounding economic failure.

The Guardian reports that last year DOGE alone cost U.S. taxpayers $10 billion in paid leave given to more than 154,000 federal workers dismissed by the program and 670,000 furloughed workers received back pay. That does not seem the most efficient way to make or save money. The waste is made more egregious by the fact that the vast majority of those workers were forced out.

As Donald and his economy become increasingly unstable, his imperialistic ambitions grow. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he revealed that he wants to run Venezuela long-term and exploit its large oil reserves which will not be as easy as he seems to think. According to the International Energy Agency, Donald’s plan to cash in on Venezuelan oil will likely cost American taxpayers a fortune. The IEA’s Chief Energy Economist Tim Gould told an energy conference that Venezuela has a “dilapidated, antiquated oil infrastructure.” He added,

It strikes me as somewhat misleading when you see all this discussion about Venezuela having the largest oil reserves or resources. As we all know, they’re not easy to produce, they’re not easy to bring to market.

The CEOs of oil corporations who met with Donald at the White House last week know all of that as well. Donald cannot run his own country, let alone Venezuela. He’s destroying the American economy; do we really think he’s going to do any better with another country’s economy? I think we know the answer to that question.