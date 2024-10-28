The election stories the press missed
A live election dialogue between me and Andy Borowitz in the Substack app
Today, I’ll be joined by, fellow Substacker and author of , for a live conversation at 8am PT/11am ET. We’ll be talking about overlooked narratives and blind spots in media coverage in the lead up to the 2024 election, which, in light of last night’s Republican hate-rally in New York seems even more relevant.
If you haven’t already, please subscribe to Andy’s Substack. He’s brilliantly funny and may be one of the few people on the planet to make you feel better during these extreme and extremely challenging times.
It would be great to have you there.
In the run-up to November, the Substack Election Dialogues are bringing together influential political figures, writers, and commentators for live video conversations on some the most consequential questions of the political moment.
So today at 11:00 you’ll get to watch Andy and me in live conversation and even send us questions in real time. To participate, you’ll need to download the Substack app. This is open for all subscribers.
How can you tune in? Click here to download the Substack app. If you enable notifications, the app will notify you when I’m live. Just tap that, and you’re in!
See you soon!
Mary
If you are having any issues downloading the Substack app, follow the steps below:
Go to the Apple or Android app store on your mobile device and search for Substack. Alternatively, you can click this link on your mobile device to get there.
Download the Substack app.
Sign in with the email address that you use for Substack—the one my newsletters are sent to you at.
To finish logging in, Substack will send a verification email to your mobile device. All you have to do is open your email app on your phone, locate the email from Substack with the subject line “Finish signing in to Substack,” and you’re almost there. Tap the orange button in that email to finish logging into the app.
If you’re new to the app, you’ll go through Substack’s regular onboarding process. This takes a few minutes but is simple to complete. You’ll probably want to get this up and running this morning if you don’t have the app already, or do it at least 15 minutes before we go live.
Once you’ve successfully logged in, you’ll land on the app’s home screen. When I am live, the first “post” at the top of your app will be my live video. All you need to do is click on this to join the livestream. Below is an example of what the app looked like when Chris Best, Substack’s CEO, did a live video.
Note: If you don’t see me in your app, I probably haven’t gone live yet. Just wait a few minutes and I will show up. If for some reason I am not showing up in your app, use the search icon to search for my name. You can join my live video from my Substack profile.
I AM CONFUSED
As an avid follower of politics, I have witnessed the discussions and policy differences between competing sides in a number of countries.
I have witnessed the British Elections first hand as a student in London and was affected by Margaret Thatcher's pole tax and the significant opposition to it.
This election in the United States will be the first that I take active notice of what the discussions are on the various policies, and frankly, I am confused.
Prior to migrating to the US, I considered myself aligned to the Conservative ideals of the Republican party. In 2016, I was part of a group of Caribbean conservatives who were guests of the British Conservative Party, where we were coached on how to win elections, using big data, by none other than Alexander Knix.
Fast forward 8 years, and as a first-time voter and keen follower of politics, I am confused by the Republican Party led by Donald Trump. I'm trying to rap my mind around how the Party that believes in the "right to life" so easily supports the death penalty. How that same part abhors abortion but will not give families the means to support those children after they are born.
I'm trying to reconcile how the party that wants to legislate morality, is being led by an individual whose moral compass is so far off kilter that his supplicants must feign laughter when he openly describes the manhood of an American golf icon.
I'm a little concerned that trying to assess how, the party that once boasted fiscal conservatism, allowed Donald Trump to use quantitative easing to give tax breaks to the very wealthy, while increasing the American debt by more than any other President in one term.
More importantly, though, I am sincerely trying to reconcile how the same party that is seeking to control women and how they can live their lives is keen on removing government oversight on the conduct of business and the need to ensure that necessary regulatory control of business practices are destroyed.
Finally, how can conservatives embrace a morally bankrupt individual and his numerous distasteful utterances, while they completely ignore that teachings of the bible and Christ like conduct.
I'm confused that the party that touts “America first” is banrolled by and pushing the agenda of an Australian media magnate and a South African former illegal alien whose Agendas are personal.
Listening to Republicans try to normalize Trump's hateful rhetoric, laced with racism, misogyny, anti-Semitic tropes, pure puerile pique, and outright dirty old man talk, I am reminded of the following Australian advice. "If it wags its tail and barks, its a dog, stop trying to convince yourself that it's a kangaroo with an attitude problem."
I am confused because of all of these any many other issues.
First time voter
I'm Excited this morning ☕ this is Terrific News. What a great new way to reach your public, right here on Substack. What a clever idea. Thank You, Mary for letting us know and will reStack ASAP,💥