The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Kent Cooper's avatar
Kent Cooper
Oct 7Edited

He's going to win anyway. I just read this this afternoon:

Nearly 1,000 armed private guards have been deployed to post offices across the country ahead of Election Day. And the administration has gutted the very offices meant to protect our elections from foreign interference to the point where a Republican election official in Utah said the biggest threats now are “mostly from our own government.”

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Norm's avatar
Norm
Oct 7

When Idiot à l’Orange implored his sheep to pretend he was on the ballot, I thought, “Yes, please do!” Making the midterm elections a referendum on a deeply unpopular, pedophile-protecting, warmongering, addlebrained criminal is a fantastic gift for the Democrats.

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