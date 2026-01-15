Jonathan Ross, alleged murderer of Renee Good

In the last year, the rapidity with which Donald’s Department of Justice has devolved into an institution that solely exists for the purposes of protecting his self-interest and going after his perceived political and personal enemies is difficult to process. But the dismantling of the DOJ is something Donald has been attempting to effect since he first came into office in January 2017.

The degradation of the once-hallowed Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is most recently exemplified by the agency’s response to the murder of Renee Good.

Last Wednesday, several videos captured ICE agent, Jonathan Ross firing three shots into Good’s car. Good was unarmed; clearly did not pose a threat; and she was trying to drive away from Ross. These facts are not in dispute and are documented from multiple angles.

Last week, the FBI blocked Minneapolis law enforcement from the investigation, an extraordinary step that is not standard operating procedure in cases involving lethal police shootings. Soon after, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon made the indefensible decision that the Department of Justice would not investigate the killing of an unarmed American citizen by law enforcement.

According to MS Now, at least four leaders within the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division, which specializes in law enforcement abuse and would ordinarily investigate any fatal shooting by an officer, resigned in protest. With the assistance of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Dhillon, the once-hallowed Civil Rights Division has been systematically ravaged during the second Trump Regime.

And it doesn’t end there.

Earlier this week, six federal prosecutors in Minneapolis and D.C. quit over the DOJ’s push to open a criminal investigation into Good’s widow. Let that sink in. The Trump Regime is investigating the surviving spouse of a woman killed by an ICE agent, not the ICE agent himself.

Investigative journalist Lila Hassan examined 59 instances in which ICE used deadly force. She found that “ICE agents never get indicted for criminal activity” even when video footage contradicted the agent’s story.

What purpose does it serve to shut out the state agency that is already on the ground? How does that help resolve anything?

Much more troubling is the Trump regime’s decision to open an investigation into a woman whose wife was murdered by an ICE agent. The justification offered is that she allegedly has ties to a leftist organization that supports peaceful protests against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

The corruption of Donald’s DOJ is matched only by the incompetence of its leaders.

A federal judge recently asked Lindsey Halligan, the so-called acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to explain why she is still in that position. Back in November, another judge ruled that Halligan was serving unlawfully because she had exceeded the 120-day statutory limit for acting U.S. attorneys.

Halligan was appointed by Bondi in September after Erik Siebert, the previous officeholder stepped down over his refusal to indict James Comey. But the first judge determined that the clock started back in January when Siebert had been appointed.

The court determined that the clock began running in January, when Siebert himself was appointed. Pam Bondi then attempted to circumvent the rules by naming Halligan both U.S. Attorney and Special United States Attorney, underscoring just how desperate the Trump Regime has become to install sycophants and hacks in key government positions.

After replacing Siebert, Halligan brought charges against Comey and another of Donald’s perceived political enemies, New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both cases were dismissed due to Halligan’s illegal appointment Undeterred, she attempted to indict Comey a second time, only for a grand jury to refuse to bring charges again.

This chain of events is extremely rare. You may have heard the expression that a prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich. Lindsey Halligan cannot indict anything.

Discussing just how abnormal this is, MS Now‘s Senior Investigative Reporter, Carol Leonning’s broke down the implications:

It’s a massive humiliation for prosecutors when they fail to get one grand jury indictment and to go back and do it a second time… well, I don’t know how you say doubly humiliating. I don’t know how it could be worse to lose a second time. There are a lot of lawyers I’ve been talking to in the last 24 minutes since all of this broke. So many of them are either independently reaching out, calling, texting to say essentially a version of “Good God.” It’s so clear that the facts don’t add up. If in a one-sided presentation [ ] where only the assistant U.S. attorney is presenting the facts, there is no pushback from defense; there is no opportunity for the other side to say their point of view, their defense, their claims, their disputes with this information. If in that one-sided location, where an office that generally leans pro-government in a heavy way because it has a lot of defense folks, military folks that work there, if twice this body of grand jurors have said this does not compute, that is a stunning rebuke.

This kind of extraordinary humiliation beggars the imagination.

The recklessness of Donald’s DOJ continues. Jeanine Pirro, Donald’s U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. and former Fox host, is facing backlash for investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The alleged basis for the probe is the cost of renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters, but I find it hard to imagine that Jerome Powell personally oversees day to day line items for construction expenses.

The real motive is obvious: political retribution. Donald is punishing Powell for refusing to lower interest rates, despite two critical fact s—first, the Federal Reserve is an independent agency not meant to be subjected to political pressure from the executive branch. Second, lowering interest rates at this very volatile time, during an already volatile period, one made far worse by Donald’s trade wars and insane tariff policies, would be profoundly dangerous to the U.S. and global economy.

Pirro’s willingness to attack Powell on Donald’s behalf is making GOP leaders uneasy. Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that the allegations, “better be real.” They’re not.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has privately warned Donald the investigation could destabilize financial markets.

A quick point of comparison: President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also desperately wanted to take over control of his country’s federal reserve. Before he attempted to do this, inflation in Turkey was approximately ten percent. After Erdogan installed a bunch of loyalists and inflation rose to 86%. It currently stands at slightly over 30 percent. That’s something for us to look forward to.