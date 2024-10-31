This is the original image from GETTY IMAGES. It has not been altered.

At Donald’s hate rally at Madison Square Garden, one of the speakers referred to Puerto Rico as an island of floating garbage. For months now, Donald has been referring to Kamala Harris as “stupid,” his political opponents as “the enemy, within,” all while calling democrats “sick” and “evil.”

After Joe Biden made a statement in order to push back against the massive amounts of dangerous rhetoric that came out of Donald’s MSG rally, CNN aired an edited clip of what Biden said:

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

That sounds terrible doesn’t it? Well, that’s because the clip is cut in a way that completely misrepresents what Biden actually said, which was this:

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s—his—his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

We all know Biden is not an eloquent speaker. We’ve known this for a long time. He has a stutter; he does not always get his point across clearly.

if you are a listening to his remarks in good faith, and you understand how spoken English works, you know what he meant. The garbage is Donald’s and his supporter’s hatred of other people and the fact that they are perfectly comfortable calling other people garbage.

First of all, to all those reporters out there who used the edited clip as a primary source, you might want to do your own research. Secondly, may learn how apostrophes work. I’d also like to remind you that President Biden isn’t actually the Democratic candidate.

I don’t know why anybody in the Trump campaign thought it was a good idea to dress Donald up as a sanitation worker and put his name on the side of a garbage truck. In doing so, they achieved two things: They helped Donald reach his lifelong dream of becoming a member of The Village People; and they, once again, mocked real working Americans.

Being a sanitation worker is valuable work that our society depends on. It’s also physically demanding work that Donald couldn’t have done even when he was in his prime five decades ago. Yesterday, he had trouble opening the door to the cab, displaying troubling physical symptoms that the media continue to ignore.

He seemed very off-balance; he missed the door handle three times; his left hip glitched; and he dragged his right foot. Once he did get the door open, it almost hit him, and he was barely able to drag himself up into the passenger seat.

[Quick aside, I’d suggest that if the media is looking for something important to report on, they might want to get their hands on a copy of Donald’s medical records.]

Donald was so enamored of his sanitation-worker costume that he wore it to the rally in Green Bay, WI during which he shared the exploits of his phenomenal feat of—pulling himself into the passenger seat of a garbage truck:

“I said how the hell do you get into this truck? It’s way up high. I said they didn’t have to buy it that big, right? You have to get it that big? So the first stair’s like up here,” he raised his arm to his waist, but the stair was at knee-level. “I said, ‘Shit.’ So I had the adrenaline going and I made it.” Wow. Good for you, Donald.

Despite the bright orange vest with bright yellow strips, the rally got dark when, yet again, Donald discussed bringing America back to the Golden Age of 1798, when the Alien Enemies Act was passed. This Act served as the foundation for the detention of Japanese-Americans during World War II, which is one of many reasons it should no longer exist. Designed to be used during times of war or if the United States is under actual invasion, Donald plans to use it to justify the internment and deportation of millions of people.

He waxed nostalgic about the glory days of 1798 by saying, “That’s when we had people that wanted to protect their people.” It was also a time when women couldn’t vote and a Black Americans were terrorized on a daily basis.

The idea of control was obviously on his mind, because he didn’t just repeat what he’s been saying lately about wanting to protect women, he added a new twist.

I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women. “Sir, please don’t say that.” “Why?” They said. “We think it’s very inappropriate for you to say.” I said. “Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country.” They said “Sir, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say.” I pay these guys a lot of money. Can you believe it? I said “Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not.”

Which sounds exactly like something an adjudicated rapist would say.

But the media continues not to take any of what Donald says or does seriously.

Do you know what the corporate media is taking seriously?

Joe Biden’s statement or, rather, the misleading version of Joe Biden’s statement. This morning, that was the lead story on the front page of America’s two leading daily newspapers. But Biden isn’t the candidate, so why is this even news? Well, because both papers insinuated that Biden’s remarks presented a problem for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The New York Times ran with this headline: “Biden’s Gaffes Complicate Harris’ Final Stretch Worrying Democratic Insiders” The Washington Post headline was just as bad: “Harris’ message has been clear; but Biden’s blunders still haunt her.”

Clearly we have learned nothing since 2016, when every misstep and bad deed committed by Bill Clinton was laid at the feet of Hillary Clinton. Yes, the woman always have to take responsibility for the man’s failings. Donald Trump, on the other hand, never has to take responsibility for his own.

At least he never called anybody garbage, right? Well . . .

Donald recently called America “the garbage can of the world,” and this is what he had to say about actual human beings back in September:

“The people that surround [Kamala Harris]—they’re Scum. They’re scum. And they want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage.”

Good to know.

We’re five days out. The media keeps getting it wrong. Let’s make sure we get it right.