A Holiday Message from Mary

Hello to all of my Substack people. It is Mary, and I have some exciting news. For those of you thinking about becoming a Substack subscriber to The Good in Us, a founding member, or an annual member, we're doing something just for the holidays.

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Happy Holidays,

Mary

Welcome to our annual retelling of the legendary Trump family mashed potato story. This is a story my Aunt Maryanne used to tell at every possible opportunity, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother’s Day, my grandfather’s birthday, and whenever the family had the great misfortune of being together.

Have you ever wondered why Donald loves humiliating people? Part of it is because my grandfather did, but their motives were very different. My grandfather liked humiliating people, especially those who were weaker and dependent on him, almost as much as he liked money. It gave him joy to the extent that sociopaths can feel joy. For Donald, it is much more of a defense mechanism. To understand that, we have to go back to a long ago Trump family dinner.

In my grandparents’ house, dinner, breakfast, lunch, and all of the other meals were served in a room called the breakfast room. I do not know why. Then again, they had a room called the library in which there were no books, so naming was not their strong suit. The formal dining room was only used on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

One evening, my grandmother was trying to get dinner ready and on the table in time for my grandfather to come home. The five Trump kids, who were between the ages of three and a half and 14, were not exactly helping. Why? Because Donald was tormenting his little brother, Robert. Donald was about five, Robert was about three and a half, and nobody could get him to stop.

Tormenting Robert had become one of Donald’s favorite things. It was a form of self soothing for him. He would take Robert’s favorite building blocks and glue them together, or he would dismantle Robert’s beloved Tonka trucks, and those trucks were awesome. Donald would just take them apart because, as we know, he is much better at destroying than creating.

Robert was hysterical because Donald would not leave him alone. My grandmother begged, screamed, and shouted. Donald would not listen to her because even at five, he had no respect for his mother or any other women. He did not listen to his older siblings either. Maryanne, the oldest at over 14, could not control him. My dad, was the oldest son at 12 or 13. And certainly no one listened to Elizabeth, the middle child. Finally, my grandmother became so exasperated, trying to get food on the table, that she came out of the kitchen with a massive bowl of mashed potatoes, enough to feed eight people. In addition to my grandparents and the five kids, my father’s mother joined them practically every night for dinner.

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Finally, my dad came up with what I think is a quite elegant solution to the problem. He was a very gentle, kind person, and being almost eight years older than his little brother Donald, he did not want to hurt him. He was bigger and stronger, yet that was not an option because he was a very kind person. But how could he get Donald to stop when Donald was not listening to anybody? Well, my dad, Freddy, picked up that bowl of mashed potatoes and dumped it on Donald’s head. And you know what? It worked. There was a moment of complete and stunned silence, and very shortly thereafter came laughter. There was hysterical laughter at the image of Donald, shocked into behaving himself, with mashed potatoes dripping down his face.

The laughter grew even louder, and even my grandmother joined in. That was probably not the first time Donald had experienced humiliation, but it was certainly the first time he had experienced such a public one. Even though he was only five, Donald knew that my dad was not exactly my grandfather’s favorite person. He was being humiliated by somebody he did not think of as strong and powerful the way my grandfather was.

In that moment, Donald learned two things. The first was that humiliation was something he never wanted to experience again, and he would spend much of his psychic energy over the rest of his life avoiding it. The second was that humiliation was a weapon, and it was one he wanted to wield. So when you see Donald humiliating other people, such as people in his cabinet, Republican politicians who do not do his bidding, or anybody in his orbit who has less power than he does or needs him for something, he is trying to undo the humiliation he received at my father’s hands more than 75 years ago.

My grandmother and my aunt told the legendary mashed potato story frequently. The last time I heard her tell it was in April 2017, in the White House residential dining room. It was her 80th birthday and my Aunt Elizabeth’s 75th birthday, and we were there to celebrate both. When Maryanne stood up to give a speech, she told a mashed potato story.

I had always thought it was in part an homage to my dad, who died in 1981 at the age of 42 when I was 16. It was a way to bring him up without focusing too much on him, if that makes any sense. But I think her main purpose in telling that story was to humiliate Donald all over again. Every single time I was there to hear it told in front of the whole family, Donald reacted exactly the same way he must have reacted as a child.

He would cross his arms and pout. He was never once able to find any humor in an event that happened almost eight decades ago. So whenever you see Donald humiliating another human being, remember that it is because he, at least on an unconscious level, is always feeling humiliated himself.

So mashed potatoes, everybody, and happy Thanksgiving.