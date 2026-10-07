The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L. Hughes's avatar
L. Hughes
Oct 7

Any dinner where Trump is the subject and host is creepy, weird and attended by degenerates.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Catharine A. Henningsen's avatar
Catharine A. Henningsen
Oct 7

And he's doing it on the anniversary of JFK's assassination.

Reply
Share
6 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture