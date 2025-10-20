The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Voss's avatar
Mike Voss
1d

In Chicago where ICE has terrorized people for over a month, 250,00 people of all ages, races & beliefs rallied & marched through the “Hell hole” without a single arrest. We can be very proud of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SnusieQ's avatar
SnusieQ
1d

Thank You Mary Trump! Our voice of reason! Thank you so much

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
141 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture