The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
11h

As with the MOB:

John Gotti had tons of money, many many followers, and the best attorneys money could buy.

Gotti won so many of his court cases that he was dubbed The Teflon Don.

BUT ...it still didn't stop him from Dying in Prison in Missouri!!!

With trump it's ONLY a matter of time now!

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock 💣 🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
One Afghan veteran's avatar
One Afghan veteran
11h

I am an Afghan veteran. I served with U.S. military forces in Afghanistan to earn money but that was not my aim. Our shared goal was to fight terrorism in Afghanistan and to give hope to the Afghan people. I, who served with all my heart alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, do not deserve to be left destitute and to live under constant threat; rather I deserve a good life in a safe country. My American sisters and brothers, raise your brother’s voice so it reaches President Mr. Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture