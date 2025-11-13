A picture of Karoline Leavitt, Nazi propagandist, lying

The more Donald tries to distract us from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—a scandal of his own making—the more new revelations come to light. On Wednesday morning, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails obtained by Epstein’s estate, between convicted rapist and sex trafficker of girls and young women, Epstein, his co-conspirator, herself convicted of the rape and sex trafficking of girls and young women, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the pseudo-journalist Michael Wolff.

In one, Epstein wrote that Donald “knew about the girls,” many of them underage. In another, Epstein seemed to suggest that Epstein knew his friendship with Donald, and Donald’s potential knowledge of or involvement in, Epstein’s crimes might become public knowledge.

In a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein wrote:

I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” and mentioned that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with [Donald].”

“I have been thinking about that,” Ms. Maxwell responded.

Back in July of this year, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell over the course of two days. After that meeting, this is what Maxwell had to say then about Donald’s interactions with Epstein and his victims:

I never witnessed [Donald] in any inappropriate setting in any way. [Donald] was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.

Ghislaine Maxwell is a sociopathic monster who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Jeffrey Epsten to rape and sex traffic girls and young women. There is no reason to believe she understands what the word “appropriate” means. There’s no reason to think she knows what a gentleman is, especially knowing that the one word in the English language that does not apply to Donald is “gentleman.”

But, if you want to get out of a 20-year prison sentence and you have no conscience and feel no remorse, you will do anything to protect the guy who has the power to pardon you.

Nazi and chief propagandist, Karoline Leavitt, falsely claimed during a press conference yesterday that the Trump regime is the most transparent in American history. Why then did Attorney General Pam Bondi order FBI employees to scrub through the Epstein files for any mention of Donald’s name and then redact them? Why did Donald summon Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to the situation room (one of the most secure SCIFs [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] on the planet) in an attempt to pressure her into removing her name from a petition calling for the DOJ to release the full Epstein file? And, most obviously, why has Donald enlisted his entire administration to block all attempts to release the files?

So, we know that Donald’s name is in the files, we just don’t know the context because, for whatever reason, Donald and his DOJ don’t want us to know.

When a reporter asked Leavitt if Donald was considering a pardon for Maxwell, Leavitt said:

It’s not something he’s talking about or even thinking about at this moment in time. I can assure you of that.

She can assure us all she wants, but she’s lying. When asked about Maxwell in the Oval Office last month, Donald did not rule out pardoning her. He said, in fact, that he would “take a look” at it. In other words, he may indeed be considering a pardon but he’s probably just waiting to find out how much Maxwell is willing to give him in exchange.

Yes, thousands of documents have been released, but many of them were already public.

And, of course, Donald had four years (2017-2021) during which he could have released the Epstein files. Then in 2024, he made the release of the Epstein files a cornerstone of his campaign. He is the one who promised to do it. He is the one who continues to refuse. In what universe does any of this comprise transparency?

As for that grand jury testimony, asking it for it to be released was simply another diversionary tactic that would have shed no light on any of Epstein’s potential co-conspirators.

In a recent interview, Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) tried to downplay these new revelations, but it backfired:

I think that we all know President Trump has been the most investigated person, probably in the world, over the last several years. . . . [Donald] has been the most investigated president that we probably will ever have.

The immediate question, one Stutzman clearly didn’t consider: Why is Donald the most investigated president in American history? Because he is a recidivist who has committed many crimes, been indicted for many crimes, and been found to be both criminally and civilly liable for many crimes. And yet, we are still supposed to believe that every investigation into him is a hoax; that the system is rigged against him; that it’s purely accidental that Donald is surrounded by sex offenders and other criminals.

There is reason to believe that we may be coming to the end of this particular road. What that means vis-à-vis the viability of Doanld’s presidency remains to be seen, but Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, says the Democrats plan to release more information shortly. So, buckle up.