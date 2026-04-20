The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Rader's avatar
Nancy Rader
10h

Makes me literally feel sick to the stomach. Thanks for shedding light on this horrible person among horrible people.

Reply
Share
Annemarie's avatar
Annemarie
10h

My wife and I went to Joel Olsteen's church in Houston a number of years ago out of curiosity. With the thousands of people in attendance, they knew immediately that we were new, approached us, and ushered us down to the front. It was like attending a concert, rather than a church service. Mostly people singing on stage. Olsteen's wife spoke a bit, then he spoke. It is a machine, a scary machine. As attributed to B.T. Barnum, "There's a sucker born every minute." MAGAs fill that prophecy.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture