The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Carl Selfe
5h

﻿1) A $50,000 bag of money given bribe and filmed

is fair evidence of a crime. Therefore Kash Patel and Pam Bondi obstruct justice. That is a crime even here in Alabama.

2) The FY2026 BUDGET is the primary responsibility of the Republicans in Congress and the President.

3) When a sniper targets and shoots 3 immigrants, it is an immigrant shooting (not an attack on ICE). That is until sound evidence proves otherwise. Immigrants are just as much “Anti-ICE” as we are. I do not see actions that point to shooting at ICE agents.

4) Every Republican in the Senate voted against releasing the Epstein files. EVERY.REPUBLICAN. SENATOR.VOTED.NO. The question is “Why would they do that?” Answer that question for me, please.

5) The contrived distraction that’s the crime of bombing boats on the high seas makes those Republican senators complicit in murder. They could have stopped all of this.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/mace-melts-stansbury-stands?r=3m1bs

Sam Ray
5h

Party time for criminals when 🇺🇸 law enforcement is focused on prosecuting those who psychologically wounded the thin-skinned ones.

