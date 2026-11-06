The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
37mEdited

To be fair, a lot of donald voters have been very stupid or narcissistic.

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Pia Morgaine's avatar
Pia Morgaine
27m

Beautifully said, Mary, as always. Thank you!

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