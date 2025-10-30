The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chronic Crocheter's avatar
Chronic Crocheter
9h

Let's not also forget to add in that by removing those "undocumented migrants" from farm and other food/field work, it further disrupts the food chain. It will make what food there is more expensive due to shortages or the need to import from elsewhere as farmers and ranchers go out of business. Time to plant victory gardens if you know how.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
9h

Democrats need to stand their ground because everyone expects them to cave. If they want to remain a viable political party, they need to stand for SOMETHING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture