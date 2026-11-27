A Special Holiday Message from Mary

Hello to all of my Substack people. It is Mary, and I have some exciting news. For those of you thinking about becoming a Substack subscriber to The Good in Us, a founding member, or an annual member, we’re doing something just for the holidays.

Annual memberships to the Good in Us are 20% off all month long. SubStack memberships also, by the way, make great holiday gifts because you don’t have to send them through the mail. They are available immediately.

The sale’s running for a limited time, so celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday with us and support independent media.

I wanted to make this holiday season a little extra special for all of you, so please be sure to go to MTMHoliday20% to receive your annual subscription discount.

Plus, I want to offer you some discounts on MTM Merch.

Visit our store HERE and enter the codes below at checkout:

40% Off Fire Sale

BFMTM20 for an additional 20% of anything in the MTM Store.

Happy Holidays,

Mary

As a special thank you to all of you who have been so supportive of Mary Trump Media this year, you are going to have the first opportunity to get in on what we are calling the Mary Trump DC Beautification Project. I cannot wait to share more about it with you.

For now, let’s return to my father’s story, because it picks up at a moment when his life was finally starting to feel like his own.

At the beginning of 1964, my dad flew out to Kansas City to train at the TWA facilities to become a professional pilot for the second largest carrier in the world. The first part of that year was probably the best of his life. He had left behind Trump Management and the very difficult relationship he had with his dad. He was finally free to do the thing he loved most, which was to fly.