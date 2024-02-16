DONALD’S NO GOOD, HORRIBLE DAY: The hits kept on coming as Donald got slammed with bad news and then more bad news – and tomorrow Engoron will give him the worst news of all. Celebrate everything that happened with me now !

1. Donald's Election Fraud Case Collapses – on the First Day!

Today, Donald’s hearing before Justice Juan M. Merchan centered around the payments the state alleges he made to women with whom he had extramarital affairs in order to keep them quiet before the election.

How did it go? Here’s a hint:

The session ended with the judge reprimanding Donald’s lawyers and threatening them with sanctions.

After a prosecutor alerted the judge that Donald’s attorneys had failed to turn over important exhibits during discovery, the judge made it clear that he would not tolerate such behavior.

“There could be sanctions for failure to comply,” the judge said, according to Adam Klasfeld.

To make matters even worse for Donald, his efforts to dismiss the case were rejected and the trial will begin on March 25th, as scheduled.

At least Donald can count on his lawyers — or not:

2. Donald's Own Lawyer Signals Donald is Screwed

Tomorrow is the day Judge Engoron’s plans to hand down his decision in the New York fraud trial. Engoron has already found that Donald and several of his executives engaged in fraud so the judge is going to let us know whether or not Donald has to pay any penalties and, if so, just how large those penalties will be. A.G. Letitia James has asked for $370 million.

There is no doubt that this case is more important to Donald than any of the others, and knowing him as I do, he is terrified. Apparently, so is his lawyer Alina Habba, who finally admitted: