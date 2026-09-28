Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education: Tasked with dismantling the department she was appointed to lead.

Hi, I’m Mary Trump. My uncle Donald unfortunately is President of the United States, and unfortunately he’s my uncle. I’m a writer, activist, and clinical psychologist, and I started Mary Trump Media to call out the damage Donald and his co conspirators continue to do to our country, our people, and the world.

When Donald returned to office, he promised to dismantle the Department of Education, and there was no better person unqualified enough to help him do that than Linda McMahon, who is now Secretary of Education. The damage to the Department of Education has been so extensive that it is going to take a while to discuss.

First of all, Donald told us exactly what he intended to do to the “con job” that is the Department of Education.

Donald: But the department’s useful functions, and they’re in charge of them. Pell Grants, Title I funding, resources for children with disabilities and special needs will be preserved, fully preserved. They’re all going to be so. If you look at the Pell Grants, supposed to be a very good program, Title I funding and resources for children with special disabilities and special needs. They’re going to be preserved in full and redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them. And it’s very important to Linda, I know, and it’s very important to all of us. But beyond these core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department. We’re going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible. It’s doing us no good. We want to return our students to the states where just some of the governors here are so happy about this. They want education to come back to them, to come back to the states, and they’re going to do a phenomenal job.

Well, he misspoke a little bit when he said they were going to do everything lawfully in their power to destroy the Department of Education.

And then there is the incompetent hack he put in charge of the Department of Education, Linda McMahon, the woman best known for her work in the world of wrestling. During her confirmation process, McMahon said:

And I joined millions of American parents who want better schools for our kids and grandkids.

Donald had already made clear what he wanted from McMahon:

Oh, I’d like it to be closed immediately. Look, the Department of Education’s a big con job.

McMahon, for her part, made clear that she was prepared to carry out Donald’s mission.

McMahon: And I am really all for the president’s mission, which is to return education to the states. I believe as he does, that the best education is closest to the child.

Well, it’s not as if the public school system in America is entirely based in DC. I mean, public schools are local institutions, so that’s a nonsensical statement. But I also defy these people to explain how dismantling the Department of Education improves our public schools, especially if you consider that a lot of states who seem to be cheering this move on, which is to say red states run by Republican governors, don’t have the money to make up the massive shortfall that will exist if the federal government stops funding public education initiatives.

Share

On July 14th of 2025, the Supreme Court allowed the regime to proceed with nearly 1,400 Education Department layoffs while litigation continued. By May of 2026, McMahon was telling Congress that the goal remained to sunset the 46 year federal education bureaucracy. More than eight million children and students with disabilities rely on federal protections that can mean evaluations, specialized instruction, therapies, and classroom accommodations.

The Office for Civil Rights gives families a federal avenue when schools fail to provide those protections or discriminate against students. OCR can be the difference between having a right on paper and having the ability to enforce that right.

The administration cut grants specifically supporting children with disabilities. In 2025, the Education Department discontinued more than $26 million from two IDEA programs that helped states and universities train special education teachers and other specialists. It also cut grants for parent run centers that help families navigate special education and for programs serving children who were deaf and blind.

On June 16th, the regime announced that Health and Human Services would partner with the Education Department on special education while the Justice Department would partner on civil rights enforcement. The Civil Rights Office had already been targeted for layoffs affecting roughly half its workforce. So this doesn’t seem like a particularly good idea, especially since Health and Human Services is currently run by sociopath and anti vaxxer Robert Kennedy.

And the Justice Department? Well, that’s just being run by a couple of lawyers who are still acting as Donald’s defense team and who seem to think it’s their mission to destroy civil rights in America, including, if not especially, rights for disabled people.

The Office for Civil Rights received more than 22,000 complaints in fiscal year 2024. That is the highest number in its history. Higher education wasn’t spared either. The department canceled more than $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University before a July 23rd agreement requiring the institution to pay.

If you seriously think that the DOJ, which as it’s currently constituted seems to be concerned only about the rights of straight, white, Christian, Republican men and guns, has any interest whatsoever in protecting all students regardless, consider what has been happening with Title IX.

Title IX investigations have been launched into schools over transgender students participating in girls’ sports and using girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. After Maine refused to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports, McMahon’s department found Maine in violation of Title IX and, on April 11th, 2025, began proceedings to terminate its federal K to 12 education funding. The Agriculture Department joined the party and froze roughly $3 million in federal nutrition funding over the same dispute.

A federal judge ordered the money released, finding Maine was likely to succeed and arguing that the government had not followed the legally required process. But McMahon still had a warning for Maine’s governor, Janet Mills.

This is what Linda McMahon said:

We want to make sure that if you open women’s sports or intimate facilities to males, you expose yourself to federal rights, federal civil rights investigations. Governor Mills will definitely get her wish.

Well, that’s one way of putting it, I suppose.

But here’s the thing. The entire weight of the Department of Education and the DOJ, including the Civil Rights Division and apparently the Agriculture Department, is being brought to bear on the rights of a tiny, tiny percentage of people who are among the most vulnerable people in this country, trans children.

And yet, they seem to think that is a reasonable use of their time and our resources.

That is the current state of America.