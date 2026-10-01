The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
Oct 1

Thank you for the excellent article, Mary. Hegseth should be impeached by January of 2027 . He refuses to allow to let women be line officers.

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Ghostlyair59
Oct 1

Great YouTube video, Mary❤️.

This insecure little tormentor throws insults around like they’re evidence of superiority, but they’re really just evidence of how ugly he is. Anyone can call someone a name. It takes absolutely no intelligence, character, or courage. The truly embarrassing part is that he (and this regime) apparently think bullying people makes you look powerful when it only makes you look bitter and small.

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