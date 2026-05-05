The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Stasia
4h

He’s an ogre. The language is important. They’re all in the frame. They want world domination; control over the Western hemisphere and Putin’s power over the East. It’s a binary solution. An excellent article Mary. How the rest of us should act is critical.

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Stasia
7h

Trying to curry favour; all hoax. Are those grey wave voters?

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