The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Burnett's avatar
Katherine Burnett
16h

Lovely, Mary. Thank you. Glad you took the time to go out with friends

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dot S.'s avatar
Dot S.
16h

Self care - especially with beloved friends and our spouse is everything. It certainly fills my cup - glad you took time for yourself

Reply
Share
2 replies
129 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture