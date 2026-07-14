The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
3h

I hate him so much, and I hate everything he's doing. Destroying our beautiful protected land though - I just want to scream. Who does he think he is? I'll bet he's never taken a hike in any of these places he's destroying. He's rotten to the core and he's smashing everything on his way to hell.

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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
3hEdited

Let me as you a fairly simple question, who benefits most from the following consistently repeated legislative actions that:

lowers taxes on wealth and investment more than on salaries;

cuts to public benefits while protecting advantages for business owners;

weakens workers’ ability to bargain collectively;

allows unlimited political spending by corporations and wealthy interests;

reduces enforcement against monopolies, financial abuse, pollution, wage theft, or unsafe products;

permits industries to regulate themselves or places industry insiders in charge of their regulators;

privatizes public services so taxpayers carry the risk while private investors receive the profit;

runs up public debt to finance tax advantages whose largest benefits flow upward.

Removing protections for Federal parks and reserves for expanded drilling, mining, grazing, and commercial development.

The answer to these questions are deserving of serious consideration because your life and wellbeing depend on it

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