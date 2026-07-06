The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
7h

Thank you for the article, Mary. They are not counting on my complacency. I threw down at my GOP Senator. I’m on a mission and know one is stopping me. When you don’t receive your medications on time it’s a dangerous move on their part infect, I have made them very afraid. I threw it back it corrupt faces.

Reply
Share
Dunay Suleiman Wood's avatar
Dunay Suleiman Wood
7h

What a horrible uncle. I am donating to Dr’s without borders thank you for all you do.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture