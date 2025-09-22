The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
3d

Schumer and Jeffries are absolutely the wrong leaders for this time or peril. Jeffries should be filing articles of impeachment against Blondi, Patel and Bove over the Homan crime. He and Schumer should be all over the teevee screaming about the lawless behavior of Trump and his collaborators. And they should damn well not be asking for a meeting with Trump, Trump should be asking for a meeting with them. They have surrendered in advance...and this is why they will no longer be the leaders in the next Congress. People are sick and tired of their spinelessness.

34 replies
Diane B's avatar
Diane B
3d

This is exactly why the Democrats are losing members and voters. The country is burning down while they twiddle their thumbs.

6 replies
149 more comments...

