House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer face significant hurdles ahead of the midterms. (AFP via Getty Images)

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

America is back. Interestingly, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did not really have much to do with that.

Schumer has served in Congress since 1981 and has been the Senate Democratic leader since 2017. His relationship with Wall Street goes back decades. In 2007, Schumer proposed legislation that would have increased taxes on publicly traded private equity and hedge fund firms. At the same time, he chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which received substantial contributions from financial executives. Schumer argued that singling out investment firms for higher taxes was unfair. Poor investment firms.

In March 2025, Schumer joined Republicans in advancing a spending bill that Democrats criticized for giving Donald greater discretion over federal spending. He argued that a shutdown would give the administration even more power. Tragically, nine other Democratic senators, or senators who caucus with Democrats, followed his lead in that procedural vote.

Schumer has also been a longtime supporter of American military assistance to Israel, although he publicly called for a new Israeli election in March 2024. Despite growing calls for new Democratic leadership, Schumer made his intentions clear on November 4 outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. When asked how Democrats should handle the candidates who won but said they would not support him, including Adam Hamilton and Troy Jackson, he responded:

Schumer: Again, to repeat the answer, the issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader, but the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want.

Oh. Unfortunately, I do not think Chuck Schumer knows what the American people want. Schumer has also been a longtime supporter of unconditional American military assistance to Israel. By the way, despite being a senator from the state of New York, he never endorsed Zohran Mamdani. He also made it clear that he was not much of a fan of Abdul El Sayed, who is now thankfully senator elect for the state of Michigan. After El Sayed beat Schumer’s preferred Democrat, Haley Stevens, Schumer said Democrats did not need to win Michigan in order to get a majority in the Senate. That was a rousing endorsement.

Share

Moving on to Hakeem Jeffries, soon to be, at least potentially, Speaker of the House.

In August 2026, the New York Times reported that Jeffries had met privately with Jared Kushner, Donald’s son in law, one of the most corrupt people on the planet and somebody who clearly is beholden to foreign interests. Apparently, Jeffries met with Kushner to discuss housing, immigration, and affordability. Jeffries confirmed that Kushner requested the meeting. The two had previously worked together on criminal justice reform, and Jeffries maintained that the meeting would not prevent congressional investigations, although he said that only after the meeting had been leaked. Here is the thing. Why are you meeting with somebody who does not even have an official role in this government and who is so deeply corrupt that he is among the first people who needs to be investigated? What message does that send? The message it sends to me is that Jeffries does not get it. He entered Congress in 2013 and became House Democratic leader in 2023, succeeding Nancy Pelosi. He was basically Pelosi’s handpicked successor. Throughout his congressional career, he has supported American military assistance to Israel, much like Chuck Schumer, and he has received millions of dollars in campaign contributions from the APAC political action committee.

While many Democratic voters have called for a fundamental change in American policy toward Israel, Jeffries has described the US Israel relationship as an “unbreakable bond.” In July 2014, during Israel’s military operation in Gaza, he addressed a pro Israel rally in New York and delivered these remarks:

Jeffries: And then you had to deal with the first Intifada and Israel prevailed. And Israel had to deal with the second Intifada and Israel prevailed. And then missiles were flying in December of 2008 and Israel prevailed. And then missiles were flying in November of 2012 and Israel prevailed. And so I’m confident that when it’s all said and done, we’re going to stand together. Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever. God bless you.

When I listen to people like Schumer and Haley Stevens, I wonder why they do not just go to Israel and become part of its government, because it seems to be one of their main priorities. It is fine to support Israel, but think about who is in charge over there and maybe think twice about your support, not of the Israeli people, but of the Israeli government.

Netanyahu, like Donald, is among the most corrupt people on the planet, and he is a mass murderer. Yes, Israel has suffered horrifically. What happened on October 7 was unspeakable. Netanyahu’s response was also unspeakable, and it is continuing. So can we please get our priorities straight and stop making assumptions based on an allegiance to a country that, under the current administration, is not protecting its people or acting in the people’s best interest?

Netanyahu and Donald are very similar in that way. We hope that the world will separate Americans from Donald and the Trump regime, and I believe we should extend the same courtesy to the Israeli people.

When you are giving massive amounts of money in military assistance to the Israeli government, however, you are giving it to Benjamin Netanyahu to do with as he wishes, whether that means committing genocide in Gaza or destroying the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank.

On November 4, the day after Democrats won control of Congress, Jeffries appeared on Morning Joe with a message no Democrat on the planet wanted to hear. This is what he said when asked how Democrats intended to use their new majority:

Jeffries: The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive. We ran on affordability, we won on affordability, and now it’s our job to govern on affordability. As a matter of fact, we made clear that we are fighting for an affordable America and explicitly promised the American people that we would fight hard to lower the high cost of groceries and gas and housing, and that we were going to fight hard to make sure that healthcare was affordable for every single American and that hardworking American taxpayers who are working hard and playing by the rules, they should be able to live an affordable life. That’s our mission, that’s our responsibility, and we’re going to work hard to make that happen.

That suggests to me that Jeffries does not understand what happened on Tuesday. It also suggests that he does not understand that affordability and accountability go hand in hand. The massive corruption of the Trump regime has a direct impact on the ability of the American people to afford things. Donald Trump has almost single handedly destroyed our economy, which has a direct impact on the ability of Americans to afford things.

Clearly, the other thing Jeffries does not understand is that we are not talking about getting even. This is not some mob revenge. This is about justice, and if you do not understand that, move aside. This election was about so much more than affordability.

An October 2026 Pew Research Center survey found that 63 percent of voters supporting Democratic congressional candidates considered investigations into Donald and the Trump regime very important to their vote, 63 percent. Eighty five percent said the same thing about the future of democracy, which is hanging by a thread, or at least it was before Tuesday’s midterm elections.

According to the Associated Press’s November 3 voter poll, approximately 70 percent of voters wanted Congress to do more to check presidential power, while more than half considered government corruption crucial to their vote. These numbers suggest that voters were demanding not only economic relief and economic justice but also meaningful oversight and accountability, and you can argue that you cannot have one without the other.

Share

Minnesota Senator elect Peggy Flanagan has called for new Senate leadership. Senators elect James Talarico and Abdul El -Sayed have also questioned Schumer’s future. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen says Democrats should agree on a bold agenda before committing to a leader. Earlier this year, El -Sayed publicly introduced Van Hollen as the next Senate majority leader. Opposition to Jeffries has also become organized. A change.org petition launched by political commentator Nicole Witted has attracted more than 500,000 signatures calling for an open speaker election.

On November 4, APAC publicly congratulated both Schumer and Jeffries on their party’s election victories while promising continued support for pro Israel candidates from both parties. APAC has spent millions of dollars influencing or trying to influence congressional elections, including financing efforts to defeat Democrats who challenge US military support for Israel, which raises serious questions about the role of outside money in determining who represents Democratic voters. Pro tip: if APAC is congratulating you, you are doing something wrong. Despite substantial spending by pro Israel political organizations, candidates who challenged unconditional American military assistance to Israel won important races. Among them were El-Sayed in Michigan and Talarico in Texas. Their victories raise a new question for Democratic leadership. Will the party’s priorities reflect the positions of its newly elected members, including those who challenge influential donors, or will longstanding relationships continue to shape its agenda?

Neither Jeffries nor Schumer is automatically entitled to lead Congress. The full House elects its speaker, who need not be a member of Congress, while Senate Democrats elect their own leader from among their members. Those leadership decisions are expected to begin when lawmakers return to Washington in November, ahead of the new Congress convening in January.

Unfortunately, it is probably likely that Jeffries and Schumer will become leaders of their respective houses. However, there will be tremendous pressure brought to bear upon them, so expect their rhetoric to change over the next couple of months. I think we are going to start hearing Jeffries and Schumer commit to real accountability for the criminals who got us into this mess.

You can add to that pressure by contacting your congresspeople and demanding that they vote for somebody else, pick better candidates for Speaker of the House and House and Senate majority leader, or make their votes contingent upon a real change in attitude from both Jeffries and Schumer.