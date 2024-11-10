Just a reminder that the first post-election edition of Ask Mary Anything within Reason begins at 6:00 p.m. ET:

First, some emergency art—a poem that reminds us, with extraordinary economy of language, what really matters.

The Red Wheelbarrow, William Carlos Williams so much depends upon a red wheel barrow glazed with rain water beside the white chickens

I launched The Good in Us three years ago today and I’ve been trying to take stock of how much we’ve been through since then. It’s hard to comprehend what has unfolded—how much the landscape has changed, how much we have.

We learned a lot earlier this week about the many reasons we lost—from the institutional and structural and characterological—but the main reason, which is both a cause and effect, is the massive, coordinated right-wing media ecosphere which has overtaken traditional/legacy media and which the left has done nothing to challenge.

Ever since Fox came on the air in 1996 and Rush Limbaugh dominated talk radio, traditional/legacy media has been losing ground. I do not at all discount the other very salient deficiencies with which we’ve been confronted, but it is also true that, for years now, Democrats have been buying TV ads while Republicans have been buying TV stations—and radio stations, local newspapers, and podcasting networks.

Week after week, the heirs of Limbaugh—Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owen, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Glenn Beck—dominate the top ten of Apple, Shopify, and iHeart Media (formerly Clear Channel).

The right-wing media company, Sinclair, has taken over local TV, radio, and newspapers. The Bott Radio Network inundates the airwaves with white evangelical Christian talk radio. Elon Musk has been allowed to turn Twitter into a fascist cesspool. Through these means and others, a majority of the country’s citizens has been fed a consistent anti-democratic message and a steady diet of disinformation.

In 2022, Hungary’s autocratic leader Viktor Orban said this to CPAC: “Have your own media.” The right listened.

The pro-democracy coalition needs to find a way to counter the onslaught of coordinated disinformation swamping the American electorate. This week, our democracy suffered a serious blow. If it’s going to survive, a strong independent media is required.

As I’ve said in the past, subscribers to The Good in Us help make it possible for me to do other work—and I appreciate the faith you’ve placed in me to do that work, just as I appreciate your patience as I tried to figure out how to be most effective in the lead up to the 2024 election.

We’re in a whole new fight now. The stakes are higher, and the road ahead is harder. There is no giving up, but we need to find a better way forward. Your support continues to be vital to those efforts.