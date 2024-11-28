Regardless of what you’re up to today, I hope you can take a break and join me for a special “Ask Mary Anything within Reason—Please Pass the Mashed Potatoes” this evening at 6:00 p.m ET. You can leave a question here in the comments or ask your question in the live chat on our YouTube channel. Hopefully, I will see you there.
I am deeply grateful for all of you and, no matter how you spent the day, I hope it brought you some peace.
Do you think Jared and Ivanka will come anywhere near the White House this term or do you think they will stay away and count their blessings that no charges have been brought against them?
Thank You, Mary, for working on the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. Your unstoppable and Amazing🙏💯👍🦃🥰