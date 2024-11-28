Regardless of what you’re up to today, I hope you can take a break and join me for a special “Ask Mary Anything within Reason—Please Pass the Mashed Potatoes” this evening at 6:00 p.m ET. You can leave a question here in the comments or ask your question in the live chat on our YouTube channel. Hopefully, I will see you there.

I am deeply grateful for all of you and, no matter how you spent the day, I hope it brought you some peace.