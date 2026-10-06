The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
Oct 6

Great video, Mary❤️

The media need to cut off this narcissist’s oxygen supply and stop giving him the attention he so desperately craves. Ignore him, starve him of the spotlight, and watch him fade into irrelevance. That’s one surefire way to get rid of him.

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Maureen O'Malley's avatar
Maureen O'Malley
Oct 6

He's lost it, I believe. Worse every day, incompetent, incomprehensible.

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