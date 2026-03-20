The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Bronwyn Fryer's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer
10h

Everything His Heinous says gets framed in terms of fucking. “We went in very hard.” “We went in very strongly.”

He is fucking us and the entire world.

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V for Violet 🆘's avatar
V for Violet 🆘
10h

When, oh, when are countries going to get it through their heads that Trump CANNOT be trusted? Ever. Period. No matter what they say to him or do for him, he’ll disrespect them and throw them under the bus first chance he gets. He’s NOT A LEADER, he’s a criminal, a liar, a sadist, and a taker, nothing more. Stop trying to suck up to him. It won’t do you any good at all.

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