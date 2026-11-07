Fred and Donald Trump.

Hello everybody. I’m Mary Trump, and unfortunately, my uncle Donald is president of the United States, but at least he’s only a lame duck one. I have known him my whole life, and I’m a clinical psychologist. So for over six years now, I have been using that knowledge and those skills to analyze Donald’s behavior in order to help people make sense of this dangerous moment in American history, at which Donald remains the center. I believe in using my platform for good, and I started Mary Trump Media to call out the damage Donald is doing and those who continue to help him do it, with the goal of making sure that someday they’re all held accountable.

My grandfather cared about two things, his business and money. He operated in a very, very narrow orbit. He had his home and he had his office, and he was in control of everything in those two very narrow spheres, which is why he was actually a very positive person. I mean, yes, he was a sociopath, and he was cruel, and he loved humiliating people, especially those who were weaker and dependent upon him. But he was, as I said, in control of his whole world, so of course he was usually in a good mood. He had unbounded faith in himself. There were times when he could be serious and stiff and very dismissive of people, especially those who had no use to him. But he smiled easily even when he was telling somebody that he or she was nasty. And like I said, he was almost always in a good mood, and he whistled a lot.