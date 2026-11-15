Trump Family Home.

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

As you can imagine, my family has a lot of very heartwarming stories. I mean, it’s very touching stuff. One of them actually relates to Donald accepting a $400 million gift in the form of a luxury 747 from the royal family of Qatar. As we should all know by now, it is extremely dangerous to put in a position of power anybody who only cares about money, and Donald literally cares about nothing else.

To be fair, as I have said many times, Donald comes by this honestly. My grandfather was a straight up sociopath, and for him, money was the only currency. For him and for almost everybody else in my family, with a couple of exceptions, money was not only more important than everything else. It actually stood in for frivolous things like love, kindness, and affection, effectively replacing them. As a Trump, you could gauge your worth, both literal and figurative, by how much material wealth you had compared to everybody else. You could also gauge it by what you were given by my grandfather, or not given, as the case may be.