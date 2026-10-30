Fred Trump Sr.

There are several things you never wanted to do with my grandfather Fred Trump. Trying to hold a conversation with him was a waste of time, because he had no interest in anyone who didn’t share his obsessions, and those obsessions began and ended with money. You also never wanted to find yourself needing something from him, especially cash. And you really never wanted to share a meal with him, because that meant watching him eat meat in a way that would turn most people’s stomachs. Oh, I know. That sounds horrible, and in honor of Halloween, I am going to tell you exactly how horrible it was.