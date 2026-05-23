The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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NANCY BARDOS's avatar
NANCY BARDOS
18h

I love how you write. Despite how dreadful everything he does is, I soooooo enjoyed your telling of it here. Your language skills and reportage, psychology insights, family background and wonderful sense of humor help lead us to the terrible WHAT things he’s doing but in a more personal and entertaining way than the front news pages or TV reports. Breath of fresh air. Thank you!

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Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
18h

His promises are worthless as are his threats. The majority of Americans would gladly trash his ass in person with their bare hands and face the consequences gladly.

A person who can't really do anything and doesn't actually know anything should not be allowed in our Government.

It does get worse every day. They evidently spend lots of time thinking up ways to screw things up more. Donald thinks that it is all his and he can break it if he wants to.

We cannot let him continue.

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