The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
Oct 17

Insanity without end.

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Cam Choiniere
Oct 17

Oh god, what a schmuck. (I dont usually use polite words like that to describe this man). We’ve voted here in NC and are so proud of our A&T students for marching to the polls, in spite of all the roadblocks that so many people encounter. Keep on trucking, Mary. WE LOVE YOU!!🥰

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