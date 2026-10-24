The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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June Kimmel's avatar
June Kimmel
2d

Look, gay men are probably my favorite people. Donny is not gay. However, there were rumors in NYC about him and Roy Cohn. Trump is so devoid of any morals that he'd do anything for political expediency and I mean ANYTHING! What he said was just weird and creepy. We can leave it at that!

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Laura A. Drury's avatar
Laura A. Drury
2d

It was the Pope who negotiated the ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He started it back in September, but then he got sick. He called Putin on October 16th from his hospital bed, and then President Zelensky on October 19th. It’s only in effect in one village, Oleshky, population about 1,700. But… there’s Melania, swooping in to take the credit. Even Catlick JD is keeping quiet about it. He won’t defend the Pope, but he really doesn’t want to offend Donald. I cannot wait until these people are out of Office…and hopefully imprisoned.

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