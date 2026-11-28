HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. doing pulls ups at the airport. Look at him go

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Donald insisted once again that grocery prices are falling.

Donald: The prices are coming down and they’re coming down rapidly. All of the prices. We inherited eggs that were four times more than they are right now and lots of other things and they’ve come down very, very rapidly. Pricing is coming down. We inherited a mess. We inherited the highest prices ever and the worst inflation ever. Now we have it down to a very nice number.

Is he ever going to stop talking about the price of eggs?

Hello everybody. Welcome to this week’s Thanksgiving episode of Trump Trolls Trump. It has been 677 days since January 20th, 2025, which means that we are eerily close to being halfway through the golden age of America. For those of you keeping score at home, there are only 784 days to go until the next inauguration. I am telling you, they cannot go by quickly enough, so hang on. We are going to make it.

Since it is Thanksgiving week, I thought we would dedicate today’s episode to food and health. As you read int he quote above Donald is once again telling us something we all know is not true. Prices are coming down, they are coming down very quickly, and it is all because he inherited a mess, particularly in grocery prices. As usual, he is fixated on the price of eggs. Not gas, for some reason. Can’t imagine why.

So I thought it would be a good opportunity to revisit some of the Trump regime’s more memorable suggestions for bringing down the cost of food. The timing is perfect, because even though Thanksgiving is over, we have Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s coming up.

Let’s go all the way back to March of 2025 to learn just how much preparation we are going to need in order to take the advice of Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and her fascinating, innovative, unique solution for making eggs more affordable. You have seen this before, but I think the backyard chicken lady is always worth a check in.

Brooke Rollins: I think the silver lining in all of this is how do we, in our backyards, we’ve got chickens too in our backyard. How do we solve for something like this? And people are sort of looking around thinking, wow, well maybe I could get a chicken in my backyard. And it’s awesome. I agree with you.

Now, thankfully, I have had over a year and a half to implement this beautiful, elegant strategy. Of course, that requires selling my apartment, finding a house with a backyard, and moving to a neighborhood that allows chickens. I am on it. Although, actually, I do not have to do any of that because I do not eat eggs. So there you go.

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The agriculture secretary also has a lot of ideas about how to help Americans afford food, and this one is brilliant. It is one of my favorites. The best way to afford food is not to eat it. She wrote this version of the national $3 Value Meal, and the ingredients were a little unclear, so let’s see if we can suss this out. When Rollins was pressed on the plan, she responded this way:

I think the question you’re asking, and it’s a really important one, is while we’re asking Americans to reconsider what they’re eating, are we actually asking Americans, especially those who are living on the margins, are we asking them to spend more on their diet? And the answer to that is no. We’ve run over a thousand simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing.

One other thing is among my favorite meal components, that one other thing. Again, the simplest way to save money on food is to starve. Starving is cheap.

Our next step takes us back to approximately this time last year, when resident sociopath and secretary of health and human services Robert Kennedy, the guy who thinks it is totally cool to bathe in raw sewage with his grandchildren, told us about the release of new dietary guidelines. According to him, those guidelines would dramatically change the culture of food in this country, from what we feed our troops to what we feed our children. So let’s take a look, and we will discuss it on the other side. Kennedy made his case in these words:

President Trump has also instructed us to address the root causes of chronic disease, and we’re doing that. We’re about to release dietary guidelines that are going to change the food culture in this country. They’re going to change the kind of food the military gets. They’re going to change the kind of food that our children get. We’re releasing those in December.

Basically, what Kennedy did was flip the food pyramid on its head and suggest that Americans eat lots of red meat, full fat dairy, including massive amounts of raw milk, no doubt, and animal fats. That is completely contrary to what nutrition scientists and medical professionals recommend. It is obviously making cattle and dairy farmers very, very happy, along with Argentinian cattle farmers, especially since their meat does not have to be inspected.

Experts point to decades of research linking excessive saturated fat consumption to cardiovascular disease, along with broader concerns about type two diabetes and insufficient dietary fiber. Remember, these guidelines do not just influence what we eat at home. They also help determine what our children eat in public schools. Speaking to The Guardian, Chloe Waterman, a senior program manager at Friends of the Earth who focuses on school lunches and the connection between diet and the environment, warned that increasing meat consumption would negatively affect the environment. She said:

Americans already eat more protein than is recommended and we’re one of the highest meat consuming countries in the world. That level of meat consumption has disastrous impact on the planet because industrial animal agriculture is extremely resource intensive.

In what universe does she think anybody in the Trump machine cares about the environment? Oh my goodness. Pick another protein. Another one of Robert Kennedy’s initiatives, one that does not get talked about much other than his drive to have all of us killed by keeping safe, easily available vaccines off the market, involves a test that I really want to see Donald take. I think he has taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment more than enough times. Let’s have him take this one instead. Here is the announcement that set it up:

The president will be signing an executive order at four o’clock today with some very famous professional athletes whom I’m sure you all know, and that executive order will be focused on strengthening athletics in our country and making America healthy again. And we are going to re-implement the presidential fitness test.

The presidential fitness test was a fixture for decades, and Donald was eager to take credit for bringing it back. In his remarks, he took a moment to flatter himself and take a swipe at the last administration in the same breath:

From the late 1950s until 2013, grade schoolers across the country competed against each other in the presidential fitness test, but others. And then we had the Obama administration. Wonderful, wonderful person. Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him? We had the Obama administration, which phased out this wonderful tradition of physical fitness. Thank you, Barack, very much. Great show.

A local news segment picked up the story from there, describing the scene at a community center in New Jersey:

This is the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club, and he’s taking part of that presidential fitness test. He was showing off his dedication to fitness with a workout. He’s teaming up with the WWE. Now those are some good friends to have.

I am not entirely sure what to say, because it is all just so embarrassing. It makes me want to crawl into a very dark hole and not come out again.

Listen, Donald is very, very, very old, so I do not think it is fair to expect him to take a presidential fitness test. Can you actually see that guy doing a pull up? No. Push up? No. I would be happy to see him take a test that requires him to stay awake for 12 hours in a row.

Does anybody remember the pull up competition between Kennedy and transportation secretary and road warrior Sean Duffy at Reagan National Airport? That seems to me to be a perfect place for a pull up competition. They held it when Donald announced a $1 billion plan for healthier airports, whatever that means. Among other things, the plan calls for workout rooms in airports, so check this out. The count from the floor went like this:

Yes, sir. Two, three. Wait. Four, five, six. Health and human services, this is what they do. They just do pull ups. Yeah, it’s good. Two, three, four, five. He’s got at least three more. Come on. Here we go. Come on. Come on. Six. Seven. Come on. Eight. Come on, one more. One more. One more. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Oh, you got one more. I think he’s got 10. Come on Sean.

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Too bad Pete Hegseth cannot do pull ups, because quite honestly, the fact that Robert Kennedy and Sean Duffy can do almost 10 each has me completely forgetting that they are trying to kill all of us. Cool. Also, Duffy clearly wants people to dress better at airports. The message presumably is that when you are doing pull ups, you should wear a three piece suit, not your pajamas.

In retrospect, I cannot help but think that a billion dollars might have been better spent modernizing our nation’s air traffic control infrastructure. But on the one hand, what do I know? And on the other hand, when Sean Duffy was a congressman and had a chance to pass that kind of funding, he declined.

Of course, speaking of people in peak physical condition, we have the aforementioned thirstiest person on the planet, a man who should be sent to The Hague for his war crimes. Pete Hegseth, who again was not included in that pull up competition, is about to find out why. Is he 90? I honestly did not realize it was possible for a human body to malfunction so spectacularly.

All right, we could go on with these idiots, but you are still digesting your Thanksgiving dinner, so I am going to spare you. That is enough. We have eaten our mashed potatoes. We have eaten our stuffing. Hopefully you saved a bowl of mashed potatoes for the purpose of dumping them on Donald’s head, metaphorically speaking, of course.

I hope you had an amazing Thanksgiving week, and we will be back soon.

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