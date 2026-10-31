The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Susan Cord's avatar
Susan Cord
2h

Thank you, Mary! Your tireless work helps us get through this “Golden Age” with Hope!

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SeniorSue
1hEdited

Mary, you are spot on, as always. The scariest thing this Halloween is knowing this demented, malignant, sociopath still has two years in office. So happy that his gas guzzling bros are doing well. We cannot even afford chocolate Halloween candy. Hoping that the election results are a BLUE WAVE of repudiation for the Republicans. Accountability is on the way. But will slimeball Mikey J. refuse to seat elected Dems or Independents? How low can you go, little Mikey, Fascist Boot-Licker?

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